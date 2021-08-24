Jeri Jacquin

Coming to theatres, VOD and Digital from writer/director Tim Fehlbaum, Saban Films and Lionsgate comes the discovery of THE COLONY.

After a mass exodus from Earth brings the survivors out into space. Now it is time to return to their home planet to see what happened to a previous mission sent that included Blake’s (Nora Arnezeder) father.

Along with other astronauts, they land on a planet surrounded by water and are taken by scavengers that have survived on Earth. She tries to explain their presence but are seen as dangerous intruders. That is until neighboring raiders attack the scavengers and Blake follows to help Narvik (Sarah-Sofie Boussnina) retrieve her people.

What she finds is a colony of people led by leader Gibson (Iain Glen), a man she knew as a young girl. Realizing he was a friend of her father’s; Gibson takes her to a cell where her father (Sebastian Roche) is being held. She sees that Holden (Hong Indira Rieck) and boy Neil (Eden Gough) have more to tell.

Blake finally begins to put the pieces together of why her father is in jail and what Gibson’s diabolical plans truly are and what is next for the people waiting in space.

Arnezeder as Blake wants answers as to where her father went and if there is a chance to live once again on Earth. She is smart and even when captured, Arnezeder’s character watches everything that is said and done. Portraying a strong female character like Blake, Arnezeder gives her everything and more. I enjoyed getting roped into her world until the end.

Boussnina as Narvik is equally as strong having lived in the water bound world of Earth. She knows the traps, pitfalls and who is responsible for the raids on her people. Narvik is trying to survive and shares a common goal with Blake. Boussnina makes her character one tough cookie!

Glen as Gibson has created a place where the people are working hard to protect themselves from the water. Happy to see Blake, he wants her to join them but, as with all things – there are conditions and secrets. Glen has always been an actor I have appreciated and in this storyline, he has to the opportunity to once again go into fantastical world.

Other cast include Sope Dirisu as Tucker, Joel Basman as Paling, Bella Bading as Maila, Cloe Heinrich as young Blake, Mabo Kouyate as Skinny Mud, Nicola Perot as Oogklap, Kotti Yun as Munay and Stanley I. Walker Jr. as Raider.

Lionsgate is a global leader in motion picture production and distribution for theatres, television, home entertainment and more. Theatre franchises include THE HUNGER GAMES, and DIVERGENT along with JOHN WICK. Now, adding this film to its 16,000-motion picture and television titles you can see everything coming soon as well as available now at http://www.lionsgate.com.

Saban Films was launched in 2014 and has built an impressive slate of high-quality feature films distributed with partner Lionsgate. Focusing on talent-driven films, the company looks at projects in all stages of production to be released across multiple platforms. Films such as SISTER OF THE GROOM, FATMAN and BREACH are part of the wonderful Saban slate, and more information can be found at www.sabanfilms.com.

There is a bit of reminiscence of WATER WORLD and a bit of the television series THE 100 but I’m okay with that since I enjoy both of those. There is something about survival, futuristic films that are enjoyable, especially when a cast comes together to tell a good yarn.

THE COLONY is a sci-fi film of survival of both those who flew away from Earth and those who survived a catastrophe. Thinking she would find answers, Blake only finds more questions and scavengers who are also trying to survive.

The cinematography, costuming and effects lends to the story as a character and feast for the eye. Adding the strong character of Blake by Arnezeder into the mix is well done and a supporting cast gives this watery dystopia.

In the end – will Earth wait for us?

Comments

comments