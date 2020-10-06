Jeri Jacquin

Coming to Digital, On Demand and followed with Bluray and DVD from director Ryuhei Kitamura and Lionsgate Home Entertainment is THE DOORMAN.

Ali (Ruby Rose) is a prior Marine dealing with a tragedy who finds employment as a doorman at a very prestigious hotel in New York City. She enjoys meeting the people who live in the building and learns that it is about to undergo some renovations.

She learns from a neighbor that she actually has family living in the building. Her sister’s husband Jon (Rupert Evans) along with nephew Max (Julian Feder) and niece Lily (Kila Cassidy) who were planning to leave during the renovations. Although Lila is thrilled to see her Aunt Ali, there is an uncomfortable distance between she and Jon.

What none of them know is that a man named Victor Dubois (Jean Reno) along with his henchman Borz (Aksel Hennie) are about to bring the building down. Dubois is looking for something he believes is hidden in the building but is surprised to find people still in the building. Ali sees what is happening and uses her skills to try and stop her family from being hurt.

That is not going to stop the chaos and thieves from tearing down the walls to find the secrets behind them, well maybe one person can stop them!

Rose as Ali comes to this film after her stellar performance in JOHN WICK: Chapter 2, so it is clear that she is perfectly capable of taking on this role. From start to finish she has the opportunity to show off what she can physically do with a role.

Reno as Dubois is a criminal who wants to have his heist go according to play and as smoothly as possible. Of course, when you surround yourself with a criminal element, it’s quite possible that your associates don’t have the same plan. Hennie as Borz is the loose cannon and does not mind putting the hurt on anyone who gets in his way – especially Ali.

Evans as Jon has a history with Ali, and it has kept the family apart in many ways. Trying to keep his family safe, it is almost as if he his plan is to keep things calm in the apartment and let Ali take care of the rest. Feder as Max is the typical teen with parental issues, oh hell, he pretty much just has issues with everyone not his age. Kila Cassidy as Lily is thrilled to see Aunt Ali, especially not having a mom in her life.

Other cast include David Sakurai as Andrew, Louis Mandylor as Martinez, Hideaki Ito as Leo, Jamie Satterhwaite as Olsen, Andreea Androne as Nira, Raynor van de Water as Officer Griggs and Philip Whitchurch as Uncle Pat.

THE DOORMAN’S special features include In the Service of Others: Reflections of the cast.

It does not take but a flash for the action to begin and it pretty much does not stop the entire film. Once the characters in the story are introduced, it becomes a game of cat and mouse with the winner getting the golden million-dollar painted cheese.

It is Rose who gets all the action and does not waste a moment making sure everyone in the film knows that she is no door mouse. This is a thriller-caper that as the thieves become desperate to find the hidden treasure, they are less and less polite about getting their information.

In the end – her second chance if their last hope!

