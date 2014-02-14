SheerID Celebrates Record Year for Point-of-Sale Verification, Announces 330% Company Growth

Retailers Combat Consumer Spending Decline With Point-of-Sale Eligibility Verification Tools; Offer Targeted Discounts to First Responders, Military, Students and Teachers

SheerID, the point-of-sale eligibility verification provider that enables merchants to provide exclusive offers to special interest consumer groups, introduced faculty, alumni, and first responder verification in 2013 and closed the year having processed 80 percent more verifications than in 2012. The company now allows retailers to verify US military, students, teachers, alumni, nonprofits, faculty and first responders.

“Organizations are now realizing the value in targeted outreach through omnichannel loyalty strategies,” said Jake Weatherly, CEO of SheerID. “In 2012, the market was just coming around to the benefits of verification technology, but now we are seeing rapid growth across a variety of industries. The market has seen significant returns when implementing verification tools, and SheerID is happy to lead in innovation and service for organizations of all sizes.”

Since launching at the start of H2 2013, first responder verification has seen a 335 percent rise in verifications, quarter over quarter. In addition, student verifications have increased 163 percent since 2012, while military verifications have had the most significant jump over the previous year with over 440 percent growth.

The company recently expanded its military coverage to include 14 million additional veterans, supporting many service members from Vietnam and World War II. As with most documents from that period, digital records are not readily available. Now, using SheerID, retail organizations can instantly verify most veterans, providing a seamless omnichannel experience.

Weatherly added, “As the leader in the verification market, we are committed to expanding the capabilities of omnichannel resources and supporting our customers. We’re excited for what the future holds here at SheerID.”

SheerID supports the omnichannel strategies of dozens of organizations, including PGA TOUR, Costco, Guitar Center, The Buckle, Tableau Software, Symantec, and the University of Oregon Alumni Association.

