Coming to Bluray, DVD and Digital from directors Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Blue Sky Studios and 20th Century Home Entertainment is SPIES IN DISGUISE.

Lance Sterling (voiced by Will Smith) is a well-dressed spy who is keeping the world safe. Well-liked by everyone at work, one person who wants to impress him is Walter Beckett (Tom Holland). He has so many inventions that he believes are an alternative to blowing things up and finding a peaceful solution, including his glitter cat bomb.

But there is evil afoot in the villain Killian (Ben Mendelsohn) who has created drones that are the worst seen in the agency. Joy Jenkins (Reba McEntire) informs Sterling that he is going to have to do whatever is necessary to find him before the agent data is stolen. In the process, Killian has set up Sterling to take the fall for everything that has happened.

Now hunting for Sterling is Marcy Kappel (Rashida Jones) who is tough as nails and just as focused as her target. The only person he can run to is Walter to get his invention that will make him disappear. Not paying attention he accidentally drinks Walter’s disappearing potion but instead of becoming invisible, Sterling becomes a pigeon.

Angry, he doesn’t understand that being a pigeon will help him do more than he could even have imagined. Along to help Sterling clear his name and get the agent data base, Walter not only shares his other inventions but must make a remedy to Sterling’s feathered problem.

Smith as Sterling has no trouble playing the agent who likes himself a whole lot and isn’t use to not being in control. Smith gets a chance to rap a little in a ‘Fresh Prince’ style but it’s fun for the kids. This seems an easy voice role for him to play but it also seems as if he is having a bit of fun doing it.

Holland as Walter is a young man who was raised with a supportive mother and working with the agency, he gets the chance to perfect some inventions and create new ones. Especially the one that changes Agent Sterling into a flying agent! Holland is endearing but then again, this young actor has been one to watch for years. He gets a chance to be on the other side of Spiderman for sure.

Jones as Marcy is like a dog with a bone when it comes to finding Sterling believing him to be a traitor to the agency. Always one step behind, she begins to understand what is truly happening and isn’t about to let evil win. McEntire as Jenkins knows that Sterling does things his own way but when it comes from being a traitor to the agency, she knows that is just not true.

Mendelsohn as Killian is a man on his own mission and believes he has every reason to be as evil as he wants to be. Keep his identity a secret, he also uses his high tech to put the blame on Sterling and keep anyone who might be interested looking for him. Mendelsohn give his character all the right moods to stay a step ahead of Smith’s character.

Other cast includes Karen Gillan as Eyes, Rachel Brosnahan as Wendy Beckett, Masi Oka as Kimura, Carla Jiminez as Geraldine, DJ Khaled as Ears and Peter Kim as Joon.

The Bluray Special Features include Super Secret Spy Mode, Infiltrating Blue Sky Studios Top-Secret Guide to Gadgets, Music Videos, Gallery and so much more!

SPIES IN DISGUISE is a fun family film that is fast paced, colorful, inventive and funny. Seeing Smith try to fit in with his new pigeon friends is one laugh after another and there is a twist on that as well but no spoilers here. He isn’t happy with being a pigeon, but it makes for one interesting premise of a spy story.

The film has just the right mixture of action and fun to make it a popcorn fun film and if I needed a thumbs up from anyone it would be my four-year-old granddaughter. She gave me a thumbs up during the film without a word because she was too busy laughing and eating popcorn. Now that’s how you know it’s a fun time so get your family together and have your own home fun together.

In the end – super spy to super fly!

