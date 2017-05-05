On Digital HD now and Blu-ray/DVD and 4K Ultra HD as well as OnDemand next week from director James Foley and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment is the next chapter in the story of lovers who are becoming “Fifty Shades Darker.”

Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) is still reeling after the break-up with Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan). Getting a job at a publishing company working for Jack Hyde (Eric Johnson), she keeps herself busy but it doesn’t stop Christian from reaching out. During a night out, Christian shows up asking Anastasia to please speak with him and she agrees.

While at dinner they talk about where their relationship needs to be before Anastasia would even consider reconnecting. That is when Christian begins to understand that he can no longer hide if he is to have her and explains parts of his past. Feeling that love between them might be possible, Anastasia is thrilled.

So is Christian’s mother Grace (Marcia Gay Harden) when the couple arrives at party being thrown at the Grey estate. Anastasia sees Elena Lincoln (Kim Basinger) who promptly lets her know that her happiness isn’t going to last. Upset by her words, the couple leaves the party only to deal with another disturbing event caused by a young woman named Leila (Bella Heathcote).

Trying to keep Anastasia protected, it seems as if their problems are coming from all around as Christian tries to maintain control. From her boss Jack at the publishing company, to a mysterious girl following Anastasia and Christian’s Mrs. Robinson – control is about to be taken from them both!

Because in their world it is all about control.

Johnson as Anastasia wastes no time wanting to work things out with Christian. Jumping right back into a crazy life, this time she has more to say about their situation. Finally figuring out the secrets that Grey has been hiding, Anastasia decides there is nothing so frightening that she can not deal with it for his sake.

Dornan as Grey does the most personal evaluating when he finally starts to come clean about his past. There is still more to discover I’m sure but at least there are some answers to make fans happy. Dornan isn’t as angry looking in this film giving Christian smiles and a sense of humor making his role more endearing.

Basinger as Elena is definitely a problem child who is clearly not happy that Christian has won Anastasia back. She gives us a little “9 ½ Weeks” smoldering and clearly isn’t happy with Grey’s choice. Heathcote as Leila is a woman in pain and she wants everyone else to suffer, especially Anastasia.

Speaking of the Grey’s, Harden as Grace is elegant, beautiful and thrilled Anastasia is back. Ora as Mia is flighty and Grimes as brother Elliot is still hot and heavy for Anastasia’s roommate Eloise played by Kavanagh.

Other cast include Kate Kavanagh as Eloise, Rita Ora as Mia Grey, Luke Grimes as Elliot Grey, Victor Rasuk as Jose, Andrew Airlie as Carrick Grey, Robinne Lee as Ros Bailey and Max Martini as Taylor.

“Fifty Shades Darker” opens up the door to more of the storyline and a glimpse into what is going to happen next in the tale of these lovers. The storyline in this installment answers many of the questions from the previous film but clearly leaves more to come.

Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey remain the hot couple that brought people into the theatres for a shared experience and will continue on this Unrated Edition on Blu-ray/DVD and Digital HD. That’s exactly what audiences will get with “Fifty Shades Darker”, twists, turns, answers and plenty of tension and wardrobe changes.

The bonus features exclusive to Blu-ray are “A Darker Direction” – Director James Foley explains how his vision had to meet with fans’ expectation, “New Threats” – An introduction to some new, dark and threatening characters, including Jack Hyde, Leila and, of course, Elena Lincoln also known as Mrs. Robinson, “The Masquerade” – This Featurette about one of the film’s most iconic scenes, “Intimate with Darker” – An intense look and discussion about the intimate, sensual and provocative world of “Fifty Shades Darker,” including a visit to the Red Room and the new toys.

The Bonus Features on Blu-ray and DVD are Deleted Scenes, A tease to “Fifty Shades Freed”– a teaser to the next Fifty Shades film, Writing Darker – Author E.L. James and screenwriter Niall Leonard trace back the history of the book, Dark Reunion – The filmmaker and cast members discuss being reunited for the film.

There is also a 4K Ultra HD combo pack available which includes the Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray and Digital HD that has all of the Special Features available.

The “Fifty Shades” series of films keeps fans of the books coming back for more. Knowing that there is another installment means that to satisfy everyone until then, there are going to be plenty of “Fifty Shades Darker” viewing parties! Nothing wrong with that because with this unrated version and combo pack, there is plenty to see again and again.

In the end — every fairy tale has a dark side!

