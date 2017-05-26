Coming to DVD from 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment comes the colorful and musical fun of “Strawberry Shortcake: Dance Berry Dance.”

Strawberry Shortcake’s friend Sweet wants to give her twin sister Sour a special birthday party all to herself and everyone wants to truly help make it special. Apple is upset thinking she might have ruined the day! It all turns out special as Sweet is treated to all her favorite things – except her own sister.

Apple gets upset when she can’t play berry-ball because she isn’t a berry! Shortcake also has to break the news to her that all the girls have worked hard to be where they are but Apple is determined to show she has fancy feet. Creating crazy boots means creating a crazy adventure for everyone.

The groove booties are back as Shortcake and Apple turn them into dance teaching groove booties. That’s when Plum gets the idea to teach the doggies how to dance and decide to put on a show. Buck teaches Tom-tom to dance but when the show is about to start, the pup has other plans.

Putting a dancing video on Apple’s webpage, she asks Strawberry, Plum and Cherry to help write a diddy to go with it. The problem is that the song has gone crazy and Cherry will do anything to never hear it again including making sure no one else does either. Trying to write a song for the Queen of Berryvania, the doggie ditty is stuck in her head.

The Queen brings a surprise to the group that leaves them all laughing and dancing once again!

The DVD includes printable coloring pages along with the episodes “The Berry Bitsy Dance Disaster,” “Doggie Dance No-Show” and “Dance Puppy Dance.” The Digital HD copy means you can watch the berry-girls anywhere — even television, computer, tablet and smartphones.

“Strawberry Shortcake: Dance Berry Dance” is just delightful with its catchy music and story of dancing. It carries in its stories all the ideas of friendship, learning together, taking care of pets and understanding that everyone has their own special talents.

I think that’s what I like best about knowing that Strawberry Shortcake and her friends are still around. My daughters watched the show faithfully when they were children and now here I am watching with my granddaughter who is equally delighted by the characters, music and songs. That’s what continues to bring more and more fans on the journey filled with fun. The animation is always so vivid and colorful which lends itself to the enjoyment of “Strawberry Shortcake.”

So get ready to shake your shimmy with the newest installment with “Strawberry Shortcake: Dance Berry Dance.”

In the end — it’s time to shake your berry booties!

