Sweet Home Cowboy is the third installment of the compilation written by Maisey Yates, Caitlin Crews, Nicole Helm, and Jackie Ashenden.

What readers get out of these four talented authors, who happen to be friends, are funny and riveting characters and a story that touches on sisterhood, womanhood, family, and friends.

The story begins with all four half-sisters, Teddy, Joey, Georgie, and Elliot, reunited in Jasper Creek, Oregon after their grandfather, Jack Hathaway had a heart attack. These four women were born out of wedlock when their father went on a spree to sow his oats with four different women in the same year. After the half-sisters finally meet, when they turned thirteen at a summer camp, they bond immediately.

The Hathaway sisters might have grown up apart, but agree to move to Jasper Creek, Oregon, to revitalize their grandfather’s farm and set up a store.  Although each sister has her own talents and issues what they do have in common is beautiful violet eyes and a desire to meet their cowboy matches: Beau, Holis, Con, and Colt.

