Jeri Jacquin

Currently streaming on Netflix from director Shawn Levy is the tale of facing who you are and who you will be with THE ADAM PROJECT.

Adam Reed (Walker Scobell) is a young boy living with Mother Ellie (Jennifer Garner) as they both deal with the death of Dad and husband Louis Reed (Mark Ruffalo). Adam has a problem that not only does he deal with the sadness of mom and asthma, but he suffers from a mouthy problem which gets him in trouble.

After being sent home from a fight at school, Adam realizes his mother is going on a date and cannot help but make a few snide comments. Left at home doing what boys do when they are left alone, four-legged friend Rocket runs off and Adam follows. Into the woods behind the house, he discovers what looks like something blew up!

Following Rocket again, Adam goes into what was his father’s workshop and there is a stranger! Clearly wounded but Adam goes into protective mode but when the two start talking – they both realize they are looking into the faces of each other. Twelve-year-old Adam is staring up at his grown-up self but it is their sarcasm that is a match.

Grown up Adam broke through his time into young Adam’s and there are problems. A woman named Maya Sorian (Catherine Keener) wants something from pilot Adam and sends a killer named Christos (Alex Allari Jr.) to chase him across the galaxy. Pilot Adam is also stunned when he is saved by his wife Laura (Zoe Saldana) and young Adam is impressed.

The only way to stop all of this is for both Adams to go through another portal in space to go back and see their dad Louis who is stunned to see them both. There is no time to chat as they must get to Sorian building and retrieve Louis’ research and keep it out of Maya’s hands!

Two wise-cracking Adams and a dad in the middle on an adventure and reconnection of love is everything.

Reynolds as the pilot Adam gives his usual straight forward wise cracking performance and has a bit of fun with the science fiction aspect of the story. He continues to find roles that allow him to be hilarious and there certainly is not anything wrong with that. I prefer his humor with a biting edge and perfect delivery. Playing opposite young Scobell as the twelve-year-old Adam is nothing short of perfection bouncing off one another with timing that is stunning. Scobell gives as good as he gets while getting a chance to see a bit of his future and a look at what he has been ignoring in his present. Both well done.

Garner as Mom Ellie is dealing with what all young widows with a child deal with – the pain of trying to handle a household, working and making sure the bills are paid. Trying to stay attached to her young son, she sees the problems he has dealing with the death of his dad and not sure how to handle it. Garner takes this sweet role and gives her character the same understanding she does when playing a Mom.

Ruffalo as Dad Louis gets a second chance to see his sons’ (odd to say, isn’t it?) and say some things he wanted to, go on an adventure of a lifetime, and watching both his boys do what they do best because both are dang smart. Ruffalo is funny, sweet and ready to take on whatever he needs to.

Saldana as wife Laura gets the chance to keep her time travelling space boots on and protect her husband as much as she can through time. Keener as Maya is a woman who seems to enjoy chasing pilot Adam through the galaxy. He is like a thorn stuck and it is irritating her to no end. Yes, she wants what he took but Keener gives Maya the look of a woman who just wants to squash Adam like a bug for her own reasons.

THE ADAM PROJECT is a fun family film that will make kids laugh as well as adults. Having Reynolds and Scobell play the same person at different ages means there are jokes everyone can understand. The wise cracking duo are evenly matched in delivery and Scobell must have taken ‘Reynolds’ lessons to be able to upstage his co-star once or twice.

I see parallels to other “time-travel-meeting-younger-self” films and the bonus here is the fast action and sharp humor that I always enjoyed. Watching it with my granddaughter, she was laughing so much and yelling at the bad guys at the same time. That’s what watching film should be like, generational fun and being comfy at home with our favorite white cheddar popcorn and pj’s.

In the end – the past meets the future!

