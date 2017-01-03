Coming to DVD this January 2017 from director/writers Shaina Feinberg, Chris Manley and Candy Factory Films is a life of life and reproduction as “The Babymooners.”

Shaina is about to have her first baby with hubby Chris! Before this event changes their lives she decides to create a video letter to the little boy waiting to be born. She begins telling the story of her life working with a radio show and accidentally meeting Chris.

Spending the day walking her dog, they end up becoming closer instantly. Sharing the same whacky sense of humor and outlook on life they are content. The next step for them is preparing for the new arrival.

Shaina puts Chris through the ringer of pregnancy and she seeks out the help of a therapist to get past her “birthing parents” issues. That’s not all as she has an opinion about daytime television, no “good cop-bad cop” parenting and a quirky time in a friend’s cabin in the woods.

Their babymoon is not exactly the vacation they were hoping for!

Shaina Feinberg is hilarious! She actually reminds me a little of my own daughter who went through a similar experience having her first baby. There are so many questions and once you think they are answered — along comes a whole new set of questions. Shaina’s outlook on it all makes perfect sense in her world.

Chris Manley is just this laid-back guy who doesn’t seem to be motivated much. That is until he meets Shaina and everything kicks into hyper drive! He is supportive, loving, funny and even when he’s having moments of doubt; Chris finds a way to deal with it in his own unique way. Basically Shaina and Chris are perfect for each other.

Candy Factory Films is a forward-thinking, filmmaker-friendly company dedicated to producing unique and compelling films. Candy Factory is at the forefront of a new vanguard reaching distinct audiences. With award-winning and acclaimed films across every genre, Candy Factory is committed to creating and fostering communities around independent and progressive cinema. For more of what they have to offer please visit www.candyfactoryfilms.com.

TUBS OF POPCORN: I give “The Babymooners” four tubs of popcorn out of five. This is such an enjoyable film because it is humorously easy going. It almost felt a tad intrusive, as if I was listening in on their life like a fly on the wall and being totally entertained by it.

I loved Shaina’s shrink being in the middle of his own craziness and the parents are supportive. It is easy to see how Shaina came to be Shaina because I’m fairly certain I wouldn’t pretend to be birthed by my daughter.

There are just moments in the film that crack me up specifically because they are a bit off and a tad uncomfortable. Why? Because life is absolutely a bit off at times and a tad uncomfortable a lot of the time — Shaina and Chris don’t hide that fact in the slightest.

“The Babymooners” is the winner of the Audience Award at the 2016 Lower East Side Film Festival.

In the end — they found each other and created something beautiful!

Comments

comments