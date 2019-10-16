Just in time for the spooky and creepy season from director Ruben Fleischer and Columbia Pictures is the continuation of rules to survival with ZOMBIELAND: Double Tap.

So a few years have gone by since we last checked in with the apocalypse survivors as Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson), Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg), Wichita (Emma Stone) and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin) are taking a zombie break living in a big white house. Columbus and Wichita have settled into being a couple, Tallahassee is working on a new vehicle and Little Rock is getting itchy feet.

Thinking that Wichita might need something to look forward to, Columbus does his best to clear a path for their life. Spooked by his suggestion, both the girls pack up and hit the road. A month later, Columbus is heartbroken and Tallahassee is about to lose his mind with his whining so hitting up the local mall the two get more than they bargained for. Cute and fluffy Madison (Zoey Deutch) has survived in a mall and is happy to see others.

So happy that she latches onto Columbus which doesn’t work out really well when Witchita resurfaces with the news that Little Rock has taken up with a non-gun-toting-pacifist named Berkeley (Avan Jogia). On their way to Graceland perks Tallahassee up and all four jump into a vehicle to make their way to see the King – oh yea, and to get Little Rock Back.

Finding a hotel, the gang (minus one and plus one) meet Nevada (Rosario Dawson), Albuquerque (Luke Wilson) and Flagstaff (Thomas Middleditch). In a scuffle to end all scuffles, the gang (minus one with no plus one) heads off for a place called Babylon where Little Rock is supposed to be.

Well, to make a long story short (I know, too late!), Babylon is a perfect place for Berkeley with their non-gun-pacifist-giving-post-apocalyptic-peace-a-chance. All that would be wonderful except for one thing, a new breed of zombies affectionately called T-800’s are headed toward the drum circle and the only people that know how to stop them are going to do just that!

Eisenberg as Columbus is sticking to his rules (well, except for Madison) and knows that since they’ve been laying low for a bit their zombie skills might be a little rusty. Once Wichita comes back the tension is full of well-deserved shade. Eisenberg doesn’t miss a Columbus step. Stone as Wichita is still a strong lady who doesn’t know what she wants relationship wise and her protective sister instincts are strong. She is just fun all the way around.

Breslin as Little Rock has itchy feet because she’s tired of hanging out with people not her age. It isn’t easy and when she meets Berkeley, Little Rock sees a chance to do something different while paying homage to Cheech & Chong with a little road trip. Jogia as Berkeley reminds me of every cliché about guitar playing pacifists to the point that agreeing with Tallahassee is hilarious.

Speaking of Harrelson as Tallahassee, he has become the father figure to the group whether he likes it or not. When Little Rock runs off you can see his ‘dad’ side come out with wanting to do only one thing – end Berkeley. I love that Harrelson finally got a chance to ham it up with some Elvis impersonating.

Shout out to Deutch as Madison because her character is just everything we never thought we wanted for Zombieland. She is hilarious, speaks her mind even if it doesn’t make sense, isn’t judgmental towards the situation the world finds itself in, is just the happiest survivor I think I’ve ever seen. Plus she looks absolutely fabulous through the entire film!

Dawson as Nevada is a nice addition to the storyline, Wilson as Albuquerque has a truck bigger than Tallahassee’s and Middleditch as Flagstaff knows his Terminator movies and quotes. That’s all I’m saying about that because you should have all the giggles I did with the new additions to the Zombieland universe.

First, what I love best about ZOMBIELAND: Double Tap is that the storyline doesn’t try to reinvent the wheel. Instead, it picks up a few years later without missing a sarcastic beat. The characters have become a little lazy behind the walls of their big ole house so adventures in zombieland are inevitable. What hasn’t changed is their idiosyncrasies, their need to not admit that they are feeling anything out of the ordinary like commitment, or the fact that they treat each other exactly as they did in 2009.

Think about that for a minute, it’s been 10 years since we were introduced to ZOMBIELAND and the only one that has aged is Abigail Breslin. Harrelson, Eisenberg and Stone look fantastic and I can’t express enough how glad I am that they all came back to make this sequel. Let’s be honest, sequels don’t always work out well and it is mainly because the expectations are really high. In ZOMBIELAND: Double Tap, the only thing I expected is that the humor be at the same level as before and I wasn’t disappointed in any way.

I had a fun time, enjoyed getting reacquainted with old friends and understanding that the rules that Columbus introduced us to in 2009 are what kept these characters alive. In their world all bets are off because the only thing they need to do is remember they are a family – oh and stay alive!

That’s right folks, no spoilers here because there is oh so much more to see and make sure you don’t run out of the theatre just because you see credits!

In the end – it’s their world and we just get to enjoy it.

