Coraline moves to an old house with her parents. Feeling bored she finds a hidden door with a bricked up passage. Going through, Coraline finds a parallel world where everybody has buttons instead of eyes and caring parents. But as with all good things, there is a catch!

We have CORALINE for a giveaway and all you have to do is go to http://moviemaven.homestead.com to find out how to enter!

Comments

comments