The best in twisted can be found in ‘Alfred Hitchcock: The Ultimate Collection’ on Blu-ray!

Coming on Blu-ray is the most amazing collection of films by one of Hollywood’s iconic storyteller and filmmaker as Universal Pictures Home Entertainment brings “Alfred Hitchcock: The Ultimate Collection.”

Known as the Master of Suspense, Alfred Joseph Hitchcock has brought suspense and mystery to the big screen. Coming to Hollywood in 1939, he worked the town with a unique style that made him a staple on the big screen and small.

Introducing theatergoers to his work is the 1927 film “The Lodger,” that began the idea of a thriller. In 1939, it would be another Hollywood great David O. Selznick brings Hitchcock into the fold and the two often disagreed on the films being made. The film “Rebecca” the next year is America’s first glimpse at what he could do.

For several years after Hitchcock mixed genres with such films as “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” and “Saboteur.” One of my favorites is the 1945 film “Spellbound,” and it could be easily because of Gregory Peck but honestly it is also the amazing story.

He would follow it up with “Notorious” with another stellar actor in Cary Grant and Ingrid Bergman who was also in “Spellbound.” These films should be a must-see because they are an introduction to this amazing collection of films on Blu-ray.

“Psycho” was released in 1940 starring Anthony Perkins and Janet Leigh and brought audiences the first fear of showers that continues with me at least! In 1963, Hitchcock brings another side of fear with Rod Taylor and Tippi Hendren being stalked by “The Birds.” Tippi Hendren returns in 1964 with a psychological thriller in “Marnie.”

What makes this collection amazing are the fifteen films including “Psycho,” “The Birds,” “Vertigo,” “Rear Window,” “North by Northwest,” “The Man Who Knew Too Much,” “Marnie,” “Saboteur,” “Shadow of a Doubt,” “Rope,” “The Trouble with Harry,” “Torn Curtain,” “Topaz,” “Frenzy” and “Family Plot.”

The actors in these films range from Jimmy Stewart, Paul Newman, Cary Grant, Gregory Peck, Sean Connery, Joseph Cotton, Bruce Dern and John Forsythe. Let us not forget the actresses that include Kim Novack, Shirley MacClaine, Tippi Hendren, Ingrid Bergman, Julie Andrews, and Karen Black. That is absolutely a list of stellar talent.

But the Blu-ray collection doesn’t stop there as “Alfred Hitchcock: The Ultimate Collection” also includes seven television episodes from “Alfred Hitchcock Presents” and three television episodes from “The Alfred Hitchcock Hour.”

Still not enough? Well then, how about 15 hours of bonus features that include: “Documentaries,” “Expert Commentaries”,” Interviews,” “Screen Tests,” “Storyboards” and so much more!

Each disc comes with a look at the original posters and colorful list of each discs bonus feature. Also included is a stunning 58-page booklet that is filled with color information and tucks neatly into the creative box with film photos.

Universal Studios Home Entertainment has just added an amazing film to their library and making it available for us all to experience and re-experience in our own home theaters. There are films of every genre available from scary to drama to family films. For more of what they have to offer, go to www.uphe.com.

It doesn’t seem enough to say this is the collection that Hitchcock fans need to have in their home entertainment library. Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has truly outdone themselves because ever film in this collection is a masterpiece! Each film brings something unique, thrilling and yes, keeps me still leery of birds and shower curtains!

The holidays are here and Hitchcock wouldn’t mind at all being in a film fans stocking! I am a fan of rainy days and trust me when I say a cup of something warm, a fuzzy blanket and a stretch on the couch will be happening because these films are what these kinds of days are made for.

In the end — there is no mind like Hitchcock’s!

