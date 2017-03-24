One of the funniest men in show business and Time Life have come together to bring the best laughs ever with the DVD release of “The Carol Burnett Show: The Best of Tim Conway.”

Conway has spent his life being part of television and Hollywood and after a stint in the Army after college majoring in speech and radio, he began in Cleveland. Beginning in 1958 on air at the local station, he also wrote comedy working with Ernie Anderson.

He appeared in the local shows and moved to New York City in 1961 and with the help of actress Rose Marie, became a regular on “The Steve Allen Show.” Also, he would join actor Ernest Borgnine in the television sitcom hit “McHale’s Navy.” In 1975, Conway took part in Disney films paired with Don Knotts with “The Apple Dumpling Gang,” followed by “The Apple Dumpling Gang Rides Again.”

Beginning in 1975, Conway would become a part of history joining the cast on “The Carol Burnett Show” and brought along with him some of the most loveable and laughable characters ever.

The most memorable characters are the “Oldest Man” with his long wild white hair and shuffling feet it is a fantastic mixture of slapstick and ad-libs that are hilarious. The irascible boss “Mr. Tudball” is a man who likes things a certain way and secretary Mrs. Wiggins played by Carol Burnett only adds to the comedy.

Other characters are “The Virgin Prince,” considered a swish-bucking tour de farce, “The Lone Ranger” and “A Dog’s Life.” The sketch of Conway along with Harvey Korman brings comedy to another level with “The Dentist.”

That’s what is amazing about this collection because it offers us a look back to some of the best television and comedy that will not be seen again. “Fifty Years The Carol Burnett Show” collection reminds me that laughter comes from the creativity of the best and Tim Conway will always be known as one of the best.

Time Life has brought this never before released anywhere classic collection of the series to fans. For more of what Time Life has to offer fans of classic television visit www.timelife.com.

The four-episode DVD includes classic long-running sketches “Mrs. Wiggins,” “The Oldest Man,” “Carol and Sis” and “George and Zelda.” In the classic sketch “The Dentist,” Tim mistakenly numbs himself instead of his patient, leaving Harvey in hysterics!

Also, more of Harvey cracking up at Tim from his doddering race mechanic to acting like a pooch after being accidentally jabbed by a vet’s needle. The guest stars include Pat Carroll, Cass Elliot, Steve Lawrence, Martha Raye and Karen Wyman. There is also a Bonus Blooper of “Dog’s Life.” Coming in at 153 minutes there is something for everyone.

Time Life has put together a collection of comedy that is so family oriented that I love experiencing it through the next generation’s eyes. The good news is that they find it just as hilarious now as I did seeing it for the first time. “The Carol Burnett Show: The Best of Tim Conway” is just a joy to watch — period.

Conway was and is an amazing part of comedy and television history and I’m personally thrilled that this collection is now available for everyone to add to their home library.

In the end — it’s time to welcome comedy back in the family home!

Comments

comments