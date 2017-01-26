On Blu-ray, DVD and Digital HD from writer/director Nate Parker and 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment comes the story of change when it comes to the “The Birth of a Nation.”

Nat Turner (Nate Parker) is a man who has had a destiny since he was a small boy. Unfortunately being a slave in the antebellum South to plantation owner Samuel Turner (Armie Hammer) leaves him little time to discover what that destiny is.

Taught to read by Samuel’s sister Elizabeth (Penelope Ann Miller), Nat begins preaching the word to the other slaves on the plantation. Nat also becomes as indispensable as a slave can be to Samuel and talks his master into purchasing a slave named Cherry (Aja Naomi King).

When money becomes hard for Samuel, he doles out Nat’s preaching services to other plantations as a way to deal with unruly slaves. Feeling as if he is truly going against God, Nat finds solace in his marriage to Cherry. That is until ruthless men led by Raymond Cobb (Jackie Earle Haley) bring her close to death.

Now Nat begins to question himself and what he was told as a child. Speaking with other slaves he gathers a small army with the intention of reaching freedom at all costs — even if freedom means death!

Parker as Nat Turner is a man who lives in a world of duality. Wanting freedom for his people he also must do what he is told or the consequences could kill. Parker plays this character with the pain of those two choices throughout the film.

Hammer as plantation owner Samuel is a straight forward owner of people with making money by their use any way possible. Trying to bring honor to the once celebrated name of Turner, he discovers all too quickly that the memories of his father’s friends are very short and stinging.

Miller as Elizabeth is pained by what is happening to Nat but for a woman of that era nothing could be done. She sees something special in Nat and does what she can to cultivate learning. Elizabeth knows what her brother is doing is wrong and is shows on every inch of her face.

King as Cherry captures Nat’s heart fairly quickly. Their love for one another is very touching and when tragedy befalls Cherry it is far past heartbreaking. Haley as Cobb is just a vicious human being who has no conscience nor care for humanity. That is a difficult role to play yet Haley brings it strongly.

Other cast include Mark Boone Junior as Reverend Zalthall, Colman Domingo as Hark, Aunjanue Ellis as Nancy, Dwight Henry as Isaac Turner, Esther Scott as Bridget, Roger Smith as Isaiah and Gabrielle Union as young Esther.

“The Birth of a Nation” is a film that is raw and straight forward. It is not the first time audiences have been invited to look openly to the history that is undeniable. Filmed in Savannah, Georgia the location is very important in drawing the viewer in. From the moss covered trees to the seclusion of the plantation homes, “The Birth of a Nation” is given even more believability through cinematography.

The Blu-ray & DVD include the special features of “Rise Up: The Legacy of Nat Turner Documentary,” “Feature Commentary by Director Nate Parker,” “Deleted Scenes with Optional Director Commentary,” “The Birth of a Nation: The Making of a Movement,” “#AmeriCAN Short Film,” “Free God Spoken Word,” “Celebration of Independent Voices — Nate Parker,” “Shooting Script” and “Gallery.”

In the end — it is a rebellion toward freedom!

