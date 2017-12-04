“The Demon Crown” by James Rollins, a “Sigma Force” novel, blends action, adventure, science and history. Per usual, he takes a unique idea based on some truth and builds a narrative around it. Readers, in typical Rollins style, learn something while being entertained at the same time.

In this latest novel, the characters see creatures flying through the air wondering if they are birds or planes, and then realize they are gigantic wasps. It begins in 1903 when Alexander Graham Bell flies to Italy to retrieve the bones of James Smithson, the founder of the Smithsonian Institute. Within the grave is something that unleashes the “hordes of Hell.”

The enemy organization, the Guild, releases a massive infestation of giant killer wasps, hoping to bring the world to its knees. On a beach in Hawaii, these indestructible wasps that reproduce at staggering rates attack Sigma operatives, Grayson Pierce and Seichan, who are there enjoying some R and R. Now he and the rest of Sigma Force must race to eradicate these massive insects to save not only the world but also his true love.

“I grew up watching the B movie version of some biological horror,” Rollins said. “I wanted to capture this, put it into a story, and add a scientific spin. I try to find an event where I can connect history with science. This story came about after I read an article about homeland security concerns with invasive species. We already have these type of species accidentally introduced in the U.S. whether it’s the Pythons in the Everglades or the various plants in other places. The national security concern is that some type of hostile power can weaponize the invasive species by making it toxic and difficult to get rid of. Once an insect is released into the environment they become hard to control like the killer bees or fire ants. I had this in my idea box for a number of years.”

In this novel, more than in the other books, the author emphasizes the relationship between Seichen and Gray. As Seichen is put through the ringer in this story, having to endure wasp stings, a major blast and lethal powder is thrown at her, Commander Grayson Pierce will be forced to make an impossible choice. He is fighting to eradicate the invasive insects and fighting against time to help Seichen. He must protect not only the world but also Seichen and his unborn child.

Part of the realism comes from the similarities with those in the military. Both feel a responsibility to their families and to making the world safe. Rollins is “Supporting a new enterprise called Veterans Publications. US 4 Warriors, and I want them to immortalize their stories and experiences regarding what they did on the battlefield and after it.”

Another personal aspect of the story is Gray’s guilt over killing his father with an overdose of morphine.

“My mom and dad died of it. Watching them suffer and seeing they had no quality of life was very hard,” Rollins said. “Commander Gray Pierce also saw his dad suffering with no quality of life so I had him end the suffering. But it is never an easy decision and he is still plagued and haunted by his choice. He just knew that his dad would not want to live this way and felt enough is enough.”

“The Demon Crown” blends technology, science, and history, the signature of Rollins. This might be the most disturbing and creepy book he has ever written. Readers will find these bugs can be deadly to one’s health and their mental state as they read the story.

Comments

comments