“The Devil’s Triangle” by Catherine Coulter and J. T. Ellison is very reminiscent of a James Bond story. With all the adventure and action readers might have to suspend belief as they take the journey with the characters. This story moves from the ancient time to modern day and includes Moses’ staff, the Arc of the Covenant, Tesla’s experiments on weather, and the mysterious Bermuda Triangle, also known as the Devil’s Triangle.

“The idea for the story came from a dream of Catherine where a motorcycle bursts out of an underground tunnel, flies into the air, and lands in a lake,” Ellison said. “To determine how to write something around it we tossed ideas back and forth. We thought of Tesla and his manipulation of the weather. The story taps into how science merges with the power of G-d, creating and changing the weather.”

FBI Special Agents Nicholas Drummond and Michaela Caine head the FBI’s Covert Eyes Team that tackles unusual cases, both internationally and domestically. In this story Kitsune, the international thief, returns from her exploits in a previous book, “The Final Cut.”

Also, returning, now a full fledge member of the team is Adam, the hacker who Nicholas mentored and was first introduced in “The End Game.” All the team’s skills are needed to battle evil twins who are trying to find the Ark of the Covenant and wield its power. They use the knowledge given to their grandfather by Nikola Tesla on how to manipulate the weather. To bring the world to its knees they are literally creating storms, first a sandstorm in Bejing, and then a hurricane to hit Washington DC. The FBI team with the help of the master thief Kitsune must race against time, and nature herself, to stop an obsessed family from devastating cities and controlling the world.

Knowing they wanted to bring back Kitsune, Ellison noted, “Both of us love her character. We knew from the beginning she was to be the center of the storyline, the focus. The next book will not have her back, and she will not be a consultant for the FBI because it is more enjoyable to have her step into something.”

This novel can best be described as a science fiction thriller. It is a fun read where readers will be highly entertained.

Comments

comments