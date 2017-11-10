On Blu-ray/DVD and Digital HD from director Ron Howard and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment is amazing holiday fun with Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

In the land of Whoville lives a little Who named Cindy Lou (Taylor Momsen). Feeling rather blue about the holidays she is watching her parents Lou Lou Who (Bill Irwin) and Betty Lou (Molly Shannon) relish the holidays.

Mayor Maywho (Jeffrey Tambor) along with his sidekick Whobris (Clint Howard) are preparing for the Who-bilation that brings everyone close – well, except for one person. Up on the mountain lives the Grinch (Jim Carrey), an unhappy Who-villain who doesn’t see how anything good can come of Christmas.

Cindy Lou has the idea to get to know the Grinch and starts by talking to those who knew him growing up. Martha May Whovier (Christine Baranski) told her story about a young Grinch has how badly he was treated by Who-children but it is clear she still has feelings for the Grinch.

Going up the mountain, Cindy Lou meets the Grinch and tells him that he is chosen to be the Cheer-meister at the Who-bilation. Convincing him to join them in town, the Grinch dresses for the occasion in his own unique way. Once in town he joins in the festivities but all too quickly it turns into mayhem.

Returning to his lair, he plans to make Christmas less jovial for the town people. The best way for him to do this is by stealing their holiday. Waiting until Christmas Eve, the Grinch slinks and slithers through every Who home taking anything that might bring cheer!

That’s when the unexpected happens and the holiday as they all know it changes them all!

Carey as the Grinch is absolutely stunning and he has been welcome into our homes since the film’s release in 2000. He brought humor, laughter, craziness and green to levels that will never be duplicated. The original animated classic “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” first arrived on television in 1966 and it was a revelation for the holidays. Carey brought the character alive in ways that continue to delight families. No one else could have pulled this off – no one.

Irwin and Shannon as Cindy Lou’s parents are delightful and loving towards their daughter and crazy about the Who holidays. They are festive and fun wanting love and joy for the holidays. Tambor is crazy good as the Mayor and Howard as his sidekick is equally hilarious. Baranski as Martha May is Who-ville’s Jessica Rabbit! She is sweet and feeling a bit nostalgic towards the Grinch and I loved her performance.

The absolute winner here is Taylor Momsen as Cindy Lou. She is delightful, adorable, sassy, hilarious, giggly and a voice that just resonate into all of our childhoods. I love her gutsy spirit and no nonsense when it comes to believing that the Grinch has every right to be considered a member of Who-ville’s citizenry.

Universal Studios Home Entertainment has just added an amazing film to their library and making it available for us all to experience and re-experience in our own home theatres. There are films of every genre available from scary to drama to family films. For more of what they have to offer go to www.uphe.com.

The Blu-ray/DVD includes the bonus features of “Deleted Scenes,” “Spotlight on Location,” “Who School Makeup Application and Design,” “Seussian Set Decoration,” “Visual Effects,” “Faith Hill’s song ‘Where Are You Christmas,’” “Theatrical Trailer” and “Feature Commentary by Director Ron Howard.”

How can anyone not have this film for the holidays? Especially now that it is wrapped in a fur cover that is totally awesome and Grinchy! Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” has become an iconic part of the holidays for everyone.

The message of love, friendship, belief, reconnection and forgiveness are everything we have come to celebrate about the holidays. From memorable moments of song to watching the Grinch’s heart go from two sizes to small to enormous, gather the family together one more time to laugh and love Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

In the end – he puts the mean in green!

Comments

comments