Coming to DVD from SHOUT! Factory is a series that I have absolutely come to love and look forward to every episode with “When Calls the Heart: The Heart of Faith.”

Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) is excited for the holiday season getting ready to come to Hope Valley. Now that Rosemary (Pascale Hutton) and Leland (Kavan Smith) are on their honeymoon, Elizabeth takes over putting the town festivities together.

Jack (Daniel Lissing) is also busy as the town comes together to finish completing homes for families that have come to Hope Valley. Also returning home is mayor Gowen (Martin Cummins), who isn’t about to make it a happy holiday for anyone.

Abigail (Lori Loughlin) has sort of taken over the role of mayor dealing with issues as Gowen is under investigation and can’t even sit in the office chair. Trying to get his help, Abigail is met with anger and resistance, and she isn’t sure how to turn it all around.

Bill (Jack Wagner) is now taking over the café and the customers aren’t complaining — openly that is. Pastor Frank (Mark Humphrey) is upset when it seems he can’t help a mother and son realize that Hope Valley is truly their home.

In the middle of it all, Jack has an important question he wants to ask Elizabeth, but the town needs them both when the train with all the gifts and supplies is delayed until after Christmas. Watching it all is a peddler who seems to understand the town watching everyone come together.

But this is Hope Valley — and anything is possible.

Krakow as Elizabeth is so dang charming its ridiculous. She has taken the role of Elizabeth Thatcher and given it everything we love about the storyline of Hope Valley and the residence. It is clear that this is her home and doing what ever she can to help those in need is warming. Krakow absolutely deserves such kudos for continuing to give us all so much warmth, fun and waiting for one special event to happen.

Lissing as Jack is dashing, charming and secretly the guy the ladies look for. Putting the needs of the town before anything else also means having special time with Elizabeth. He is quick to catch onto the bad guys and careful to jump into anything he is unsure of. Those are also charming qualities that make Lissing’s portrayal of Jack one that we bring us all back again and again.

Loughlin as Abigail is in a little bit of a pickle when Gowen can no longer serve as mayor. She wants to do right by Hope Valley and this isn’t the time to guess at how it all goes. Wagner as Bill gets to bring in his comical side with this episode taking over the café while Abigail takes on the town.

Hutton as Rosemary is up to her usual perfectly normal nonsense. I swear Hutton just gives such life and silliness to this character and I can’t imagine her never being part of Hope Valley — oh and congrats Mrs. Coulter. Smith as Leland not only finds amusement with his new wife but jumps right in helping to build up the town.

Humphrey as Pastor Frank finds himself in a bit of sadness when a family leaves Hope Valley because of bitter memories. Wanting to help them see that there is always hope, it is perhaps Pastor Frank that needs to remember what he preaches.

TUBS OF POPCORN: I give “When Calls the Heart: The Heart of Faith” four and a half tubs of popcorn out of five. I’m saving that last half of a tub for something all fans are waiting for. Not to spoil it — I’ll keep that to myself although it probably isn’t hard to figure out.

What adds to the reason for the series success is not only the story but the costumes, the town set from the café to the schoolhouse and even the town jail. The dresses are stunning and beautiful and the uniform Jack wears causes a bit of swooning I’m thinking.

The story that has come from Janette Oke’s book which also comes from the “Canadian West Series” has such heart, soul and inspiration that its impossible not to fall for everything “When Calls the Heart” has to offer. The series has come to us from Michael Landon Jr., which isn’t a surprise, and the Hallmark Channel.

This cast is so absolutely fun to watch that the day it ends I’m going to be broken hearted. I didn’t know what to expect from the very first season but find myself anticipating the next installment as this is an ensemble that has brought every viewer in and embraced each one.

So if you are looking for spirit, whether it is a holiday or not, then visit Hope Valley for a little inspiration and faith in humanity.

In the end — they bring us the heart of faith!

