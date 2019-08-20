Coming to Bluray/DVD and Digital from director Chris Addison and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment comes a double whammy comedy with THE HUSTLE.

Penny Rust (Rebel Wilson) is a bit of a grifter and takes a few bucks here and there. When pickings start to get slim she decides its time to head for Europe to broaden her thieving horizons.

On a train watching Penny at work is Josephine Chesterfield (Anne Hathaway) and she is about to learn more about her. Realizing that Penny could be a problem, Josephine finds a little help to get her out of the country. The problem is at the airport is Penny learns who Josephine really is and isn’t about to sit for it.

Finding where she lives, Josephine decides that the best way to keep Penny occupied is to train her in the ways of thievery just enough to use her. Going head to head a challenge is in place – choosing a mark and it is winner take all.

They find Thomas Westerburg (Alex Sharp), a rich app creator and both women know they have found their mark. Penny pretends to have an illness and is surprised when Tom finds a doctor and in walks Josephine. The two go head to head continually trying to win Tom and it’s about to get crazier than either of them could have expected.

Wilson as Penny plays a character in the lane she has become comfortable in. She is funny, pulls antics, doesn’t hold back and is sweet as well. I love watching Wilson and it’s quite possibly because she reminds me a little of me (minus the physical antics). She doesn’t miss a beat and opposite Hathaway is comedic fun.

Hathaway as Josephine gets an opportunity to play the straight thief of the film. She is elegant, smart and has obviously been around the bigger block than Penny. As Wilson is the loud character of the film, Hathaway gets to pull her punches quietly and with the help of trusted staff.

Sharp as Thomas comes in later in the film and finds himself drawn to Penny with Josephine hot on his heels. Penny and Josephine both believe they have him in the proverbial purse but might find that their mark is nicer than either can handle.

A shout out to Nicholas Woodeson as Albert – if I could have a butler like that I’d be the happiest person ever. He is hysterical, irreverent and has a wicked smile that lights up a room!

Other cast include Timothy Simons as Jeremy, Douggie McMeekin as Jason, Ingrid Oliver as Brigitte Desjardins, and Casper Christensen as Mathias.

THE HUSTLE Special Features include Hitting the Mark, Comedy Class, Con Artists, Feature Commentary by Director Chris Addison. The Digital Copy is part of Watch It Anywhere including iTunes.

THE HUSTLE puts Wilson and Hathaway in the role of con artists and lets the chips fall where they may. A pairing that is totally different and fun at the same time as they play off of one another with such snap.

I have to say the “training” part of the film was my favorite because of Wilson’s ability to just do the silliest and most unexpected things. I have to wonder how many takes it took because of everyone cracking up.

This is a fun comedy to just sit back and enjoy for what it is – two gals proving they have what it takes in the world of grifting and cons.

In the end – they’re giving dirty rotten men a run for their money!

