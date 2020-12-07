Jeri Jacquin

Coming to DVD from Lionsgate Home Entertainment is the animated story of friendship and the past with THE LITTLE PENGUIN PORORO’S DINOSAUR ISLAND ADVENTURE.

Pororo, Patty, Eddie and friends take a walk through the forest and discover a ship broken down in the woods. Inside the ship is a baby dinosaur named Alo. Taking him to their home for a meal and a good night’s sleep. The next morning Eddie takes a moment to work on the ship and discovers it could be started again.

Once it does, it grabs Alo and Crong and returns it to a large space craft. Cursor (Jon Heder) tells the evil Mr. Y (Pauly Shore) that there are more coming as Pororo, Eddie and the gang go to rescue their friends. Once aboard the ship they realize that Mr. Y is not about making friends as they are chased through the corridors by robots. The evil blue dude only wants the dinosaurs to profit from them.

Escaping, the gang returns to the forest to ask the larger dinosaurs for help and Alo finds the tribe he knows. From Bri the Longneck to Peter the Pterodactyl, they all come together to stop Mr. Y from taking what is not his! Their leader King is not as keen to help Pororo get his friends back. Then Alo remembers how all the dinosaurs came to be in the woods.

Now that they have everything they need to know, Pororo, Alo and the gang decide that it is up to them to get their friends and make it right.

THE LITTLE PENGUIN PORORO’S DINOSAUR ISLAND ADVENTURE is such a delightful story about making new friends, loyalty and doing the right thing – even if others do not want to help. That is an important lesson for kids who see this film as mixing fun with meaning impacts them even more in their own decision-making process.

The animation is stunningly colorful and the characters each have their own unique personality. They also bring their own set of unique talents allowing each one to help in their own special way. That is important when kids watch to know that we all have our own talent and pooling resources for good can never be bad.

Of course, it does not hurt that the characters are cute, charming, sweet and head strong and that is a bonus we can all enjoy! Pauly Shore brings a lot of fun with his attempt to be evil as Mr. Y! The action is fast and will entertain the entire family during the times we are together looking for snuggle movie time.

In the end – it is bravery verses high tech!

