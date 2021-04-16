Global Action Hero Liam Neeson stars as the ultimate protector in the pulse-pounding action thriller

THE MARKSMAN

with never-before-seen bonus content with cast and crew that take you behind the scenes of the gripping story. Coming to Digital April 27th and Bluray and DVD May 11 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

We are giving away a few copies so you know what to do! Visit http://moviemaven.homestead.com to learn how you can get your own copy for your home entertainment library. Enjoy!

Comments

comments