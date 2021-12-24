Jeri Jacquin

Currently on HBO Max and in theatres from director Lana Wachowski and Warner Bros. Pictures is the revival and reveals with MATRIX RESSURECTIONS.

Thomas Anderson (Keanu Reeves) is living in San Francisco working on making video games with partner Smith (Jonathan Groff). Feeling like there is something out of sync with him, Anderson sees an Analyst (Neil Patrick Harris) to keep things on an even keel while taking medication.

What he does not know is that Bugs (Jessica Henwick) is the captain of the Mnemosyne and feels it is on her to find The One – find Neo. Unexpectedly, she finds a changed Morpheus (Yahya Abdul-Mateen) and is surprised to learn what he has been doing. Along with her crew Shepherd (Max Riemelt), Berg (Brian J. Smith), Lexy (Erendira Ibarra), and Freya (Telma Hopkins), the find Neo.

Anderson has a difficult time accepting everything, especially when Bugs and Morpheus show up with a red pill and blue pill. Anderson remembers Neo but especially remembers his love Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss). Seeing her in a coffee shop, he is upset to learn that the woman’s name is Tiffany, and she is married with children.

Neo decides it is time to follow what has been plaguing him and discovers the deception that has been happening in his life for over sixty years. Seeing Niobe (Jada Pinkett Smith), it all begins to come together as it is time to discover the changes in the Matrix. A woman named Sati (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) has a plan and what it means for Neo, Trinity and all those living in reality.

Reeves as Anderson/Neo is just so damn cool its ridiculous. Returning to his life as Thomas Anderson, he becomes wealthy by creating a video game based on the Matrix. People eat it up but now, Warner Bros. wants more! Not sure he wants to have anything to do with more, Anderson becomes unsure of what is happening to him. Reeves gives us that uncertainty and feeling that there is something else out there. He is and will also be associated with Neo and I am pretty darn okay with that.

Moss as Tiffany/Trinity has the same itch that Anderson/Neo does about something just not being right with their world. The conversation between the two in the coffee shop is just so amazing as it feels like no time has passed between these two characters and their acting to one another. Trinity was already a bad-ass, but now she gets to step up her game.

Henwick as Bugs starts looking for Neo even though she has no permission to do so. Of course, Neo is a legend but that is not why she is trying to find him. Something is wrong and she wants to make sure they find him before he becomes just a memory. Henwick gives her character a strength and tenacity to bring Neo back to ‘us’.

Abdul-Mateen as Morpheus has some of the original Fishburne characteristics but as a changed and younger version, he handles this role with care. It has to be difficult to follow in someone elses’ role but Abdul-Matten slides right in and still gives us Morpheus but with an upgrade as it were. Jonas as Sati gives us another look down matrix-memory lane and has a reason for wanting to help Neo find answers and well as Trinity. She handles this role with grace.

Smith as Niobe brought her game and I still do not like this character and for all the same reasons. That’s not a bad that, it just shows that Smith could slide back into a role and not skip a beat. Older and still a non-believer, everyone just goes around her orders to do what needs doing until she realizes it better to go along to get along. Groff as Smith is a happy ex-agent who is living in the matrix and enjoying getting to do whatever he wants for who ever he wants. I sort of enjoy that!

Harris as The Analyst wants Anderson to focus on trying to forget about the memories he has and what brought him to therapy in the first place. The problem is that the medications are not working and there is a reason for that. You have to discover that for yourself. I truly enjoyed Harris’ performance and he made it look like so much fun.

Other cast include Christina Ricci as Gwyn de Vere, Toby Onwumere as Sequoia, Michael X. Sommers as Skroce, L. Trey Wilson as Hanno, Chad Stahelski as Chad and Lambert Wilson as The Merovingian and appearances by Laurence Fishburne as Morpheus, Hugo Weaving as Smith, and Tanveer K. Atwal as Sati.

THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS gives us a bit of the past with Neo and the present with a possibility of the future of franchise. Just seeing the journey Anderson must go through to believe he is Neo (not so much The One as just Neo) is also a chance for Reeves to expand on his character. When we are introduced to his character in 1999 but it slams into the Matrix pretty quick without us knowing a lot about Thomas Anderson. It is interesting to see him in the un-real world.

It is also cool that they chose to expand Trinity’s storyline as it becomes a huge reason for Anderson to reconnect with Neo. The always were better together than they were apart, so it makes sense. That being said, the twists and turns and unexpected character returns had me pointing and kind of smiling because getting rid of everyone would have really irked me.

In the end – it has been another life beyond The One!

