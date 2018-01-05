Now on Blu-ray, DVD and digital from director Hany Abu-Assad and 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment comes a film of survival with “The Mountain Between Us.”

Alex Martin (Kate Winslet) is a photographer trying to get to her own wedding! Bad weather is keeping her away when noticing that doctor Ben Bass (Idris Elba) is also trying to desperately get to his destination.

She offers to help get him there by sharing a ride on a smaller two-seater with pilot Walter (Beau Bridges) and his dog. After brief introductions, they both look out at the beautiful scenery of mountains and snow. Noticing that the storm is shifting course, Walter attempts to make adjustments when the unthinkable happens.

The plane goes down deep in the high mountains as Ben checks on Walter and Alex for wounds. Immediately he goes into survival mode trying to keep the unconscious Alex warm and taking care of Walter — and the dog. Time goes by and Alex wakes up with a badly hurt leg and realizes they need to leave right away.

Walter wants to stay behind and wait for a rescue but is reminded by Alex that no one would know how to find them. After an encounter with a wild animal, it becomes clear to her that going down is the only way to survive. Along with the dog, they bundle up and begin a trek that is dangerous and soul-crushing at times.

The two must come to rely on one another and being equally as stubborn come head to head on how they are to survive.

Winslet as Alex is head strong and makes rash decisions. but in all of it knows they have to get off the mountain. She doesn’t understand Ben’s resistance to the idea and takes it upon herself as if to say ‘stay then…I’m outta here!’ I have to give her props for that because there are moments I’m wondering why Ben is so obstinate — then I remember he’s a guy! (Just kidding guys!) Winslet is no stranger to playing strong and slightly stubborn characters so this fits her perfectly.

Elba as Ben has a ton of issues and the plane crash just seems to enhance them. As he gets to know Alex he starts to understand that whatever is keeping him so balled up could possibly be the reason they will die. There is something about Elba’s presence that is just smooth and endearing which helps since the movie is fairly predictable but enjoyable with him in it. He’s smooth with eyes that will melt anyone staring too long into them.

The winner here is — Walter’s dog! I love this dog! He is smart, he is brave and puts up with the two humans who, at times, don’t have a clue what it is they are doing. If I was lost or stranded anywhere I want this dog with me…of course, I’d give him a better name than ‘Walter’s Dog’. He deserves better!

The Blu-ray and DVD include the special features of “Love and Survival: Creating Chemistry,” “Mountain Between Then: Shooting in Isolation,” “The Wilds: Survival Stunts,” “Deleted Scenes” and “Director’s Commentary by Hany Abu-Assad.”

Also included is the digital copy that allows viewing from television, computer, tablet and smartphone for any time instant streaming and download.

“The Mountain Between Us” is beautifully done in the way of cinematography. The mountains are stunning and every scene brings more beauty in the midst of human tragedy. I have to admit that if I found a cabin in the woods I might be tempted to stay just to take it all in.

The relationship between Alex and Ben is inevitable as fear and survival bring about human frailties. Being together kept them focused in the sense that whenever one of them felt it was over; the other would push to continue. Winslet and Elba are strong and difficult in character and it seemed almost a challenge to each other to survive. It is a beautiful story with an ending that the audience wants to happen.

In the end — what if your life depended on a stranger would you survive?

