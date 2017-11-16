Coming to Blu-ray from writer/director Cal Brunker and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment comes the next nutty adventure with “The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature.”

Surly (Will Arnett) is back with Andie (Katherine Heigl), and Precious (Maya Rudolph), Buddy and the group are living and dining in a nut shop. Andie isn’t happy about it trying to tell them all that this isn’t how squirrels are suppose to live. Believing they should be working together, they have to when the nut shop closes with a bang.

Back at the park, Andie explains that they must get back to nature and collect their own food. That might be difficult as Mayor Muldoon (Bobby Moynihan) is the city scrooge who wants to make money by trying to find a way to close Liberty park where the squirrels now live. Surly convinces the group, much to Andie’s dismay, to fight the Mayor for their park.

Mole (Jeff Dunham), Jimmy (Gabriel Iglesias), Gunther (Peter Stormare), and Johnny (Sebastian Maniscalco) join Surly and Andie to chase the workers out of the park. Canine Frankie (Bobby Cannavale) is sent to clear the park but instead falls instantly in love with Precious. The Mayor’s daughter decides she wants to keep Precious but moving up isn’t always a good thing.

Surly tries to find Precious but instead finds a cute little psycho mouse in Mr. Feng (Jackie Chan). Andie finds another local park that is huge she is excited about their new home until smacked by a golf ball. Tired of all the worry and fuss, the gang comes together once more time to make a stand to stop the Mayor’s plans from ruining their home. Surly calls in an unlikely army to make sure their plan unites the city and park animals.

It’s a nutty job but they’ve just got to do it!

Arnett returns as Surly giving us the carefree squirrel who isn’t about to let a silly Mayor and his psycho daughter change his lifestyle. Heigl as Andie is the straightforward, no-nonsense squirrel of the group who just wants to be the furry creature nature intended.

Rudolph as Precious comes in with her slobbery lovely self and finds that none of that matters to Frankie the love-struck bulldog. Cannavale as Frankie just wants to show some love and learns to see another side of life.

Moynihan as the Mayor can only think of money and how to make more of it all while handling a crazy daughter. Speaking of a crazy daughter, shout out to Moner as Heather who needs serious anger management classes!

Dunham, Inglesias, Stormare and Maniscalco round out the park kingdom nicely. Adding Chan as Mr. Feng as a cute (don’t say cute!) city mouse with a gang that may look er, um, sweet but don’t let the big eyes fool you.

Other voice cast include Isabela Moner as Heather, Kari Wahlgren as Jamie, Julie Lemieux as Lil’ Chip, and Rob Tinkler as Redline.

“The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature” is so much fun and a bit, well, nutty! It is a story of the animal world taking back what is there’s by joining together to prove they might just be a little smarter than we think. The animation is absolutely stunning with such detail that always amazes me. The flow of the fur is just mesmerizing actually.

The relationship between Surly and Buddy is so endearing without Buddy ever saying a word. Their friendship is based on a history that the film reveals in such a touching way. Andie is who I would call the ‘mother’ figure always watching out for the animals and wanting to keep them safe. She is funny in her break out of song too!

The pairing of Precious with Frankie is just so dang cute I can’t stand it. Precious may be rough and tough but Frankie brings out the soft side. Now, the city cute wide-eyed mice led by Mr. Feng are hilarious.

“The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature” has fantastic bonus features, including “Deleted Scenes,” “Animation Progression Reels,” “Concept Art Reel” and “Feature Commentary with Director/Co-Writer Cal Brunker and Producer/Co-Writer Bob Barlen.” Also included with a digital copy of the film that can be streamed and downloaded on your computer, television, tablet or smartphone.

You will never see the park in the same way again so gather the family and grab a bag of nuts to celebrate the new adventure of the animal world with “The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature.”

In the end — get ready, get set, get nuts!

