“The Queen Of Hearts” by Kimmery Martin delves into relationships within the medical profession. This debut novel is set against a background of hospital rounds with life-or-death decisions. It is a story of betrayal and forgiveness as two best friends, Emma Colley and Zadie Anson, navigate their friendship through stormy waters.

Martin describes Zadie as “Competent, caring, intelligent, warm and trustworthy. She is also goofy, funny, and fun-loving. People are asking me if she is patterned after myself, but I have to say she is much more charismatic. I think she is not by nature a grudge holder.”

For her, Emma is the complete opposite, “In many ways, she is unapproachable. She stews over what has happened to her and fixates on things. Although physically beautiful she is socially awkward, cerebral. I like and empathize with her.”

The story alternates between 1999 and the present day where they now live in North Carolina, raising a family and have a successful medical practice. Everything turns topsy-turvy when Nick Xenokostas decides to join Emma’s surgery group. The two friends must face the secrets of their past, including how Nick broke Zadie’s heart. Nick’s unexpected reappearance during a time of new professional crisis shocks both women into a deeper look at the difficult choices they made at the beginning of their careers.

The story has intrigue, drama, and turmoil that combine for a good story.

Comments

comments