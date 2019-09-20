Coming to Bluray and Digital from director Giorgio Serafini and Lionsgate comes a man who has the patience to wait because he is THE TRACKER.

Aiden Hakansson (Dolph Lundgren) is vacationing with his family in Italy when his nightmare began. His wife and daughter are abducted and killed when an exchange goes horribly wrong. Ten years has gone by when suddenly he receives a telephone call from a detective who has new evidence that can help Hakansson find out who killed his family.

He arrives back in Italy to discover that the detective has been murdered although authorities are ruling it a suicide and no one else wants to help him. There are things going on in the small town that can get a person killed. Also realizing that there is clearly something going on is detective Antonio Graziani (Marco Mazzoli) but he must be careful as his own wife is expecting.

Hakansson isn’t about to let the silence of the police stop him from what he does best, track down those responsible for the death of his family and cross the line between tracker and hunter.

Lundgren as Hakansson has spent many years trying to understand the death of his family. It is only reasonable that he would hesitate when receiving a telephone call from a detective with information. Sometimes the best way to move on with life is to get the answers, no matter how painful and be free of it. Lundgren may do that but first – he’s going to go toe to toe with the killer.

Mazzoli as Graziani is a man who wants to do his job even if he is surrounded by corruption. Knowing what happened to Hakansson’s family, he doesn’t want the same thing to happen to his own. Trying to keep his expectant wife safe while not being able to tell her why is the only thing he can do if he is to help Harkansson and solve the ten year long case.

Other cast include Elizabeth Kinnear as April Graziani, Kai Portman as Leotrim, Bruce McGuire as Ray Martin, Justin Fischer as Palm Akansson, Johnny Sinclair as young Aiden Hakansson, Vito Facciolla as Sartori, Alvaro Gradella as Rodolfo Massi, Marta Gastini as Giada, Anna Falchi as Hanna, Bruno Bilotta as Lupo and Cosimo Fusco as Giordano.

Lionsgate is a global leader in motion picture production and distribution for theatres, television, home entertainment and more. Theatre franchises include THE HUNGER GAMES, and DIVERGENT along with JOHN WICK. Now, adding this film to its 16,000 motion picture and television titles you can see everything coming soon as well as available now at http://www.lionsgate.com.

THE TRACKER is clearly a film about revenge but at the same time, as much as revenge is the driving force, it is also about finding answers. Lundgren towers above his enemies which can be quite a weapon to get those answers. The cinematography is cloaked in darkness which is pretty much where evil hides right?

This character isn’t and out and out in-your-face person, instead he walks around the police and the bad guys. Even though everyone knows he’s out there, they are never really quite sure exactly where ‘there’ is! He wouldn’t be a very good tracker if they did.

The film is straight forward in the storytelling and it is Lundgren that keeps it moving forward.

In the end – he’s come to bury his past and his enemies!

Comments

comments