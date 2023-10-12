Jeri Jacquin

Celebrating its Golden Anniversary from director Sydney Pollack and Sony Pictures Home Entertainment is a timeless classic of storytelling and filmmaking with THE WAY WE WERE.

Katie Morosky (Barbra Streisand) is a young college woman with a strong opinion on just about everything. Catching her eye is Hubbell Gardiner (Robert Redford), a good-looking carefree college student who watches Katie with interest because of her way of defending social causes. There mutual admiration is nipped early as they graduate college and go their separate ways.

World War II has everything shaken as Katie finds work at a local radio station. While out one evening, she meets Hubbell again but this time he has had a bit too much celebrating. Katie decides to help him and, with time, they discover they are in love. The problem again is that Katie makes it clear her feelings on the political front much to the amusement of Hubbell’s friends but not so much for Hubbell himself.

She does encourage Hubbell to write a novel and when Hollywood comes calling, they move to California. Settling into that glam life, it is short-lived when McCarthyism comes into their lives. As Katie stands strong, it begins to have an effect on Hubbell’s Hollywood reputation. The strain on their marriage grows greater and greater but can love be the answer?

Streisand as Katie, let’s be clear here, what can I possibly say that hasn’t already been said or felt? Growing up with her music and seeing her on screen has solidified her place in film and music history. That being said, in her role as Katie, she gives us a powerful woman in a time when the idea of a powerful woman on screen was unheard or thought of. In the midst of that strength comes the human frailty that love can bring. Streisand portrayed everything I wanted to be when I grew up. Just a beautiful character!

Redford as Hubbell plays the stereotypical college guy who is popular, athletic and lives a very ‘easy’ care-free life. Katie catching his eye is out of curiosity but also an attraction that he can not quite place. She is the total opposite of him in that she has direction and cause, Hubbel does not. He falls into writing, falls into Hollywood and continues to fall into whatever comes his way. Hubbel also can not balance the strength of Katie and love her at the same time. Redford is just as beautiful and pairs with Streisand in such stunning fashion.

Other cast include Bradford Sillman as J.J., Lois Chiles as Carol Ann, Patrick O’Neal as George Bissinger, Viveca Lindfors as Paula Reisner, Allyn Ann McLerie as Rhea Edwards, Murray Hamilton as Brooks Carpenter, Herb Edelman as Bill Verso, Diana Ewing as Vicki Bissinger, George Gaynes as El Morocco Captain, James Woods as Frankie McVeigh, Sally Kirkland as Pony Dunbar and Susan Blakely as Judianne.

4K Ultra HD Disc and Bluray features include Featuring Both the Original 118-minute Theatrical Version and an All-New 123-minute Extended Version, Both Versions Remastered in 4K Resolution from the Original Camera Negative, 5.1 Audio and Original Mono for the Theatrical Version, Director’s Commentary (Theatrical Version Only), Making-Of Documentary “Looking Back” and Theatrical Trailer.

In close collaboration with Barbara Streisand and in celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Sydney Pollack’s classic film, Columbia Pictures presents a new extended version of THE WAY WE WERE – restoring two important scenes where the love story and the political story come together alongside the original theatrical version.

THE WAY WE WERE captured the hearts of audiences fifty years ago and even made hearts thump at the unusual ending to the story. It has continually stood the test of time and can never be duplicated. Streisand and Redford are absolutely impeccable in their roles and bring heart and soul to the film. I remember the first time I saw this film and re-watching it, the feeling is still exactly the same.

It is the story of two worlds and two people who collided – one is head-strong and has a clear point of view about the world and its injustices and the other does not truly understand what is point of view is. In the mix of that is an undeniable love between these same two people that couldn’t keep them apart for long. Even at the end, their emotions are still so strong and palpable and that is the heartbreaking part of all.

In the end – everything seemed so important then…even love!

