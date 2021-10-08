Jeri Jacquin

Coming from director Valdimar Johannsson, Sjon and A24 comes the story of love, family and the secrets they keep with LAMB.

Maria (Noomi Rapace) and husband Ingvar (Hilmir Snaer Gudnason) live on a sheep farm far away from people out in the hills of Reykjavik, Iceland. Keeping their days filled with tending the sheep and being together, the time comes for all the females to give birth one by one. Maria and Ingvar deliver one lamb and their world is about to change.

Taking it indoors, Maria starts feeding the newborn and Ingvar brings in a crib to keep it safe. Day after day they enjoy the lamb but outside the window, there is trouble to bleating. When brother Petur (Bjorn Hlynur Haraldsson) comes to visit, he is not happy with what is going on. It is Ingvar that reminds him that he is a visitor, and his opinion is not invited.

Accepting everything, Petur finds himself finding respite and helping around their farm. They all spend time together not being bothered by anyone… but not anything.

Rapace as Maria has found something beautiful in their lamb named Ada. She embraces the life away from others and in a marriage that makes her happy. The thing I enjoy most about Rapace is her ability to say very little, yet everything is written on her face, in her eyes and body language. The film allows us to just follow her trusting that she will take us where we want to go.

Gudnason as Ingvar is happy to allow his wife to embrace the lamb into their home. He is also happy to lavish affection on the creature they helped bring into the world. There is also a deep sadness that he carries but keeps to himself. Gudnason is such a gentle soul from beginning to end and is the buffer between Maria and Petur.

Haraldsson as Petur is a destructive ex-rocker brother that seems to always find his way back to Ingvar and Maria. Not exactly sure what has been happening on the farm, he pushes emotional buttons until it turns on him.

A24 is an independent entertainment company that specializes in film and television production based in New York City. Films such as A GLIMPSE INSIDE THE MIND OF CHARLES SWAN III, the amazing EX MACHINA, ROOM and THE WITCH. Many of their films can be found on DirecTV Cinema and Amazon Prime. For more information, please visit www.a24films.com.

LAMB was the official selection of the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in the Un Certain Regard and also premiered at the BFI London Film Festival.

This film is filled with every human emotion imaginable starting with shock, but it is an almost fleeting thing as the story moves along. This is not a film that has or need a lot of dialogue, but I preferred that actually. Watching this couple decide how to live their lives is straight forward and refuses to offer excuses.

That being said, the story is also one of haunting and stunning beauty. Yes, Ada is the center of the story, but it is only a fraction of it. The story is also of two people in pain trying to live their lives the best they can and find happiness when they can. It is about the conflict of family and the history of secrets that are bubbling right below the calm surface.

Both Maria and Ingvar know it to be true. Finally, it is also a tale of loving what most would consider the unlovable with no hesitation and do not feel the need to justify that love. They are accepting, embracing and see the joy of their decision.

Sometimes there are life repercussions that cannot be ignored, and no one can avoid paying the ferryman.

In the end – it is mother nature!

