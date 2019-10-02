Time Life has always been ahead of the game when it comes to bringing back the music we have come to love and pass on to our own kids and grandkids. Now, they continue with their musical tradition of excellence bringing the best and amazing people who still rock in our hearts with ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME IN CONCERT: Encore, ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME: In Concert and THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME CONCERTS on Bluray.

ROCK & ROLL IN CONCERT brings every year the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honors those that have brought something stellar and amazing to Rock and Roll and music in general. In thirty years, the Hall of Fame has inducted those who have brought classy to classic rock from the 60s, 70s and 80s. These are the years that will never be again but thanks to Time Life we can once again experience some of those most touching moments and rock out to music that will never die!

At the 25th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony held at the Waldorf Astoria on March 16, 2010 in New York, the opening is a performance by Phish with Watcher of the Skies in tribute to Genesis. Trey Anastasio has the honors of inducting the group for their long contribution to music with Tony Banks, Phil Collins, Steve Hackett and Mike Rutherford accepting.

Billie Joe Armstrong inducts The Stooges and the memorable performance of their songs Search and Destroy as well as I Wanna Be Your Dog. Steven Van Zandt inducts The Hollies with Bernie Calvert, Allan Clarke, Eric Haydock, Graham Nash and Terry Sylvester. The musical performance includes Adam Levine and Paul Shaffer with Bus Stop, Carrie-Anne and Long Cool Woman (In a Black Dress) and the audience clearly loved it so much they sang along.

Paul Shaffer receives the 25 Years of Great Music Appreciation Award and it isn’t surprising that he would only surprising that it took 25 years.

Barry Gibb and brother Robin take to the stage to induct Abba into the Hall of Fame with Benny Anderson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad accepting. Faith Hill takes the stage for her heart felt rendition of the classic Abba song The Winner Takes It All.

At the 26th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, the list of attendees is even bigger. Beginning with John Legend’s induction speech for the incomparable Dr. John, it is amazing to experience someone else’s feelings towards the amazing performer.

Bette Midler has a chance to take the stage with her speech for the induction of the well-deserved Darlene Love. Her speech about the career she has experienced was informative and long time in coming.

Growing up in this next inductees era, there was one song that rocked for years, oh let’s face it EVERY year around June when it was time to leave our books behind and enjoy the sun and beach. Rob Zombie inducts Alice Cooper which also gave me a thrill to see him perform the songs that kept me riveted for years with Eighteen, Under My Heels and, of course, the iconic anthem that is still played to School’s Out. The groups acceptance speech included Michael Bruce, Dennis Dunaway, Neal Smith and an endearing ‘thanks to my wife’, the irreplaceable Alice Cooper.

Neil Young inducts Tom Waits into the Hall of Fame and Waits comes to the stage with his unique voice thanking all he could and giving us a bit more of his humor as well. I have to say that although I am thrilled to say that I couldn’t get enough of Tom Waits through the years, I do enjoy his film roles as well. He continues to be unique both in front of a music crowd but a theatre screen as well.

Elton John comes to the podium and gives a riveting speech to induct Leon Russell into the Hall of Fame. Sharing his memories of when he met Russell, Elton also recalls the time he listened to Russell and broke down in sobs. Knowing it needed to happen, Elton embarked on a journey to make music with Russell. The speech about the inductee almost had me in tears as well.

That is when the concert of a lifetime begins as Tom Waits and Dr. John along with Paul Shaffer and the Hall of Fame Orchestra perform the songs Make It Rain, Rain Dogs, House Where Nobody Lives, and Right Place Wrong Time. It is followed by Leon Russell singing out Delta Lady, A Song For You with an amazing performance with John Legend. Darlene Love is joined by another legend onstage as Bruce Springsteen is introduced to join her in a musical set. Love and Bette Midler take on (Today I Met) The Boy I’m Gonna Marry and He’s A Rebel.

The 27th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony held at the Public Hall in Cleveland, Ohio begins with a performance by Green Day singing Letterbomb and Billy Gibbons and Dusty Hill inducting Freddie King into the hall of fame with a speech by Wanda King followed by a performance of the songs Hide Away and Going Down. John Mellencamp inducts Donovan next with a performance by the inductee of his songs Catch the Wind, Sunshine Superman and Season of the Witch.

Steven Van Zandt inducts Small Faces/Faces attended by Kenney Jones, Mollie Marriott (on behalf of Steve Marriott), Ian McLagan and Ron Wood. The band performs Ooh La La and Stay With Me. Chuck D and LL Cool J inducts the Beastie Boys with an acceptance speech by Michael “Mike D” Diamond and Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz. The audience is treated to their songs No Sleep Till Brooklyn, So What ‘Cha Want and Sabotage.

Chris Rock gets his time to induct the Red Hot Chili Peppers and there to accept is Flea, Jack Irons, Anthony Kiedis, Josh Klinghoffer, Cliff Martinez, James Slovak (on behalf of Hillel Slovak) and Chad Smith. A performance of their songs By The Way, The Adventures of Rain Dance Maggie and Give It Away had me hopping around the house a little (don’t tell anyone!).

The finale caps off the event with the Red Hot Chili Peppers with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Jam Band with Higher Ground.

ROCK & ROLL IN CONCERT ENCORE is the 28th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles begins with Randy Newman, the beloved Tom Petty, John Fogerty and Jackson Browne doing the song that makes people everywhere wish they were there in I Love LA. Don Henley gives us a look at Newman’s musical history and what he has accomplished. Newman and Henley take the stage to rock a little with I’m Dead (But I Don’t Know It).

John Mayer arrives onstage to induct Albert King to the Hall of Fame as Gary Clark Jr. performs Oh, Pretty Woman and is joined by Booker T. Jones and John Mayer for Born Under a Bad Sign. If you don’t know Albert Kings work, it is worth everything in your musical world to experience. The performance is stirring and filled with all the soul intended by Albert King the first time he played them. Born Under A Bad Sign performance is the reason we go to musical church time after time!

Chris Cornell inducts the band called Heart. The speeches include Michael DeRosier, Roger Fisher, Steve Fossen and Howard Leese. It is Ann and Nancy Wilson who prove that sisters can rock it like there is no music in the world. Their range and talent cannot be matched and I dare anyone to try because you can’t break sisters. As Ann Wilson said, they came at a time when there were only four career choices for women and being part of a rock band wasn’t one of them. Performing Crazy On You and Barracuda, they are joined by Jerry Cantrell, Chris Cornell and Mike McCready.

Oprah Winfrey inducts Quincy Jones into the Hall of Fame along with receiving the Ahmet Ertegun Award for Lifetime Achievement. Spike Lee and Harry Belefonte induct Public Enemy and the acceptance speeches include Chuck D, Flavor Flav, Terminator X and Professor Griff.

Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins induct the band Rush into the Hall of Fame as Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson and Neil Peart take the stage. Along with Grohl and Hawkins, Rush gears up to play the final set with 2112: Overture, Tom Sawyer and The Spirit of Radio. Watching Rush play gives the feeling of being transported back to being at one of their concerts in the early days. This group has made its mark and is the epitome of the era of music.

The Bluray includes 44 iconic performances from 2010 to 2013 at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies. Four years induction on two brilliantly mastered discs reminds us all why we love our rock and roll as well as other genres of music that has endured. It is over 481 minutes of extensive inductions and musical performances.

The next amazing and brilliant Bluray reminding me why I live for music with ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME: In Concert.

This collection begins with the 29th Annual Induction Ceremony in 2014 with one of my favorite musicians Peter Gabriel who has given audiences some beautiful music through different genres. Starting with a speech by Chris Martin from Coldplay with a very funny biblical speech, it is Gabriel who reminds us that music moves us in ways that are unexplainable. He encourages musicians to be different and doesn’t forget to thank those who have allowed him to live his musical life. His performance with Chris Martin is stirring, heartfelt and personally brought a smile to my face. His finish of ‘In Your Eyes’ gave me a moment to remember my wedding day when the song played as I readied to walk down the aisle to marry my own Lloyd Dobler. Perfection!

Simon Garfunkle shows up to tell the story of Cat Stevens and how he has affected lives welcoming the seeker into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Stevens comes to the stage and is forthcoming about his music and his life to the point of reminding us all what his music truly brought to the world. His rendition of ‘Father and Sons‘ is just as moving today as it was the very first time I heard it. ‘Baby It’s a Wild World‘ and ‘Peace Train‘ is so emotional and the audience is completely mesmerized by this once in a lifetime performance.

Glenn Fry inducts Linda Rondstadt into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with Carrie Underwood, Bonnie Raitt and Emmy Lou Harris giving a performance of ‘Blue Bayou’. Cheryl Crow is added to the musical mix for the beloved song ‘You’re No Good‘ with the final addition of Stevie Nicks to add her vocals to ‘It’s So Easy‘ and ‘When Will I Be Loved?’

There are so many more on the first disc alone! Bruce Springsteen and his E Street gang as well as Michael Stipes inducting Nirvana to the Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame. Joan Jett comes to the stage with Dave Grohl to rock and smash on the song ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit‘, Kim Gordon from Sonic Youth to grunge ‘Aneurysm’ and Lorde finishes with ‘All Apologies‘. I have to say I was thrilled to see Dave Grohl back on the drums for Nirvana.

The 30th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame happened on April 18th, 2015 and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts are now taking the stage themselves to bring us ‘Bad Reputation‘, one of my favorite songs ‘Crimson and Clover‘ as Joan is joined by Miley Cyrus, Gary Ryan, Dave Grohl and the one and only Tommy James. The Paul Butterfield Blues Band brought out Zac Brown, Tom Morello, Jason Ricci and Paul Shaffer for ‘Born in Chicago‘.

Stevie Wonder inducts Bill Withers as the two also share the stage for ‘Ain’t No Sunshine‘ and ‘Lean on Me‘ along with John Legend. Green Day is inducted by Fall Out Boy as fans once again get to hear such songs as ‘American Idiot‘, ‘When I Come Around’ and a song many of us could relate to with ‘Basket Case‘.

Stevie Ray Vaughn and Double Trouble are inducted by John Mayer and I couldn’t wait to hear the song ‘Texas Flood‘ once again! Patti Smith inducts Lou Reed as Laurie Anderson accepts on his behalf. Beck leads the song ‘Satellite of Love’ which is a song that has endured.

Receiving the Award for Musical Excellence is Ringo Starr and who better to give him the award than his brother in music Sir Paul McCartney. Green Day joins Ringo Starr for ‘Boys‘ and Joe Walsh joins him for ‘It Don’t Come Easy‘. Of course the finale wouldn’t be a finale without Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney joined by Joe Walsh for ‘I Wanna Be Your Man‘.

The 31st Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony held on April 6, 2016 brings Lars Ulrich to tell the story of how the group Deep Purple into his life and they have an impact bringing the audience ‘Highway Star‘ and ‘Smoke on the Water‘ (Ulrich causes the beginning rift of that song the first thing guitar players learn and the rift that has been banned from music stores). Ulrich isn’t lying because it is the first thing I learned on my guitar because I too wanted to be cool even if for a moment.

Bert Berns is inducted by Steven Van Zandt with the Ahmet Ertegun Award for Lifetime Achievement with a very touching acceptance speech by Cassandra and Brett Berns. Kendrick Lamar inducts N.W.A. as Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, DJ Yella and MC Ren take the stage with their own acceptance speeches.

Rob Thomas inducts the group Chicago as the group takes the stage for ‘Saturday in the Park‘, ‘Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?‘, and ‘25 or 6 to 4′. These are amazing songs that had me toe tapping and Rob Thomas said it best, ‘these songs are the sound of a city, they are the sound of a melting pot, they are the sounds of unity and they are the sounds of Chicago’ and I couldn’t agree more. These are songs of my teen years and every time I hear them I remember the sights and sounds of my life. Nothing wrong with that!

Kid Rock is the perfect person to induct Cheap Trick into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with a speech that might have some parents either cheering him on (the younger version of ourselves at least) or jaw drop but mentally doing the right on hand gesture. He says, “You can’t not watch them. Their front man is a matinee idol that can croon with swagger and their guitarist looks like a Bowery Boy on acid. No studio could do them justice, they were so big, so loud and so fast that no one could capture their fury.” Cheap Trick rocks on the stage with ‘I Want You To Want Me‘, ‘Dream Police‘, ‘Surrender‘ and the finale ‘Ain’t That A Shame‘.

Finally, The 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony starts with the induction of ELO (Electric Light Orchestra for those hatched from an egg yesterday) as Jeff Lynne brings to the stage ‘Roll Over Beethoven‘, ‘Evil Woman‘ and ‘Mr. Blue Sky‘. They are inducted by Dhani Harrison (who looks beautifully like his father) which is an awesome way to start the ceremony!

Jackson Browne has the honor of inducting Joan Baez as she brings her recognizable voice to ‘Swing Low, Sweet Chariot‘, then joined by Mary Chapin Carpenter, Amy Ray and Emily Saliers for ‘Deportee (Plane Wreck at Los Gatos) and finally ‘The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down‘. Baez’ voice still carries the glory of faith, hope and the hope for a better tomorrow.

Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson from the group Rush induct the band Yes as Geddy Lee joins in with ‘Roundabout‘ and Yes performs one of my favorite songs ‘Owner of a Lonely Heart‘. Lifeson says that his first experience with Yes was as a teenager letting the music wash over him and that this was his gateway band at the age of 17. It is as if he is speaking for all of us who first came across the band in our teen years.

Snoop Dogg inducts Tupac Shakur into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to the cheer of the crowd. It has been 21 years since the death of Shakur and Snoop Dogg tells the brief story of his life. He says, “To be human is to be many things at once, strong and vulnerable, hard headed and intellectual, revolutionary and gangster so while we are here to celebrate a prolific artist – I am here to make sure Pac is remembered the way he wanted to be – a strong black man”.

Setting my brain on fire is Pat Monahan from Train who inducts my beloved band Journey into the Hall of Fame. I could hardly contain myself to see the band Jonathan Cain, Aynsley Dunbar, Gregg Rolie, Neal Schon, Steve Smith and Ross Valory on stage.

Feeling as if I was once again in a concert hall (as I did so many times when they were on tour), I had the chance to once again hear ‘Separate Ways (Worlds Apart), ‘Lights‘ and ‘Don’t Stop Believin‘ and my heart just swelled up knowing that these guys were on my record player so many times I warped the album (yes kids, albums, round discs that when you put a needle on it played glorious sounds with the occasional popping sound that I love to this very day).

Monahan said it best, “There music has transcended all things that separate us as humans”. My Journey collection remains in my safe keeping and anytime I need to go to an deep music place, the needle hits the vinyl and I hear the one and only voice of Steve Perry.

Finally, David Letterman inducts Pearl Jam into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The music of Pearl Jam includes ‘Alive‘, ‘Given to Fly‘ and ‘Better Man‘. Letterman calls them cultural icons as well as friends and lists songs that bring the fans to screams. Telling their story along with the list, there doesn’t seem to be a song that doesn’t cause a reaction. Having the chance to experience Pearl Jam playing together again is just a ridiculous joy! Eddie Vedder still has the voice that stands out with its storytelling righteous anger as his band makes it all sound easy.

THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME CONCERTS bring some of the most iconic musicians with Crosby, Still & Nash, Bonnie Raitt, Jackson Browne, Stevie Wonder, Sting, and Paul Simon. But that’s not all, the grand lady Aretha Franklin sings Baby I Love You and is later joined by Annie Lennox (a personal favorite of mine) to sing Chain of Fools.

Metallica has no problem belting out their hit Enter Sandman, U2 sings Beautiful Day, Sting sings his rendition of People Get Ready, John Fogerty croons the legendary Roy Orbison’s hit Oh, Pretty Woman and Billy Joel brings us to a New York State of Mind. Finally a tribute to Jackie Wilson with (Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher. Think of Ghostbusters making the Statue of Liberty dance and you’ll know what song I’m referring to!

This collection has some of the most amazing collaboration of performances that has ever been seen and I personally am thrilled by them. It has been some time since I’ve seen many of these performers so having this Bluray makes sure that will never happen again. Memorable songs that have become iconic for so many reasons are only one of the added bonuses to this collection.

Adding this amazing three disc collection home entertainment library is like having a concert in your home anytime you like and embracing the music that we keep listening, dancing and occasionally dance around our house in. Music has an amazing ability to transport us back into emotions, both good and maybe not-so-good, memorable times and places that are welcoming.

Time Life once again takes us on a musical journey that is uplifting, soul searching, endearing, and empowering. That is what they do best with their CD’s that I love but now adding the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony’s so we can see the singers, bands and performers that have impacted our lives.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum’s mission is to engage, teach and inspire through the power of rock and roll. The institution carries out its mission by giving voice to the stories of the people, artifacts and events that shaped rock and roll. For more information on the Museum please visit www.rockhall.com.

In the end – because..long live rock and roll!!!!

