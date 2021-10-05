Jeri Jacquin

Coming to DVD from writer/director Thomas J. Churchill and Lionsgate comes the eerie tale of disappearances when it comes to THE AMITYVILLE MOON.

Alyssa (Alex Rinehart) and Karla (Kelsey Zukowski) attempt to escape a church rehabilitation center when something comes after them both. Alyssa manages to escape and run as far as her feet will take her.

Dealing with his own issues, Detective Kimball (Trey McCurley) is in trouble with his own police behavior but to get it all back he is assigned to find Alyssa. Not happy with the prospect of babysitting, he begrudgingly sets out to look for her.

Alyssa is still running scared when Kimball finds her. She explains to the officer that there is something frightening going on back at the center as girls disappear and her friends are still there. Kimball talks with Father Peter (David B. Meadows), Sister Ruth (Tuesday Knight) and Father Michael (Michael Cervantes) but are told that the girls in their care are safe.

Sister Ruth has the girls take turns of the very ill Sister Francis (Katarina Waters) and they are tired of it. Kacy (Code Cameron), Candy (Christina Ward), Mandy (Audie Duke), Iris (Rebecca Morley) and Sarah (Sarah Polednak) are feeling that there is something wrong but are trapped in knowing what to do about it.

Alyssa finally convinces Kimball that she needs help in stopping what ever it is inside the center that is causing the girls to disappear one by one. What they come face to face with is nothing short of madness!

Rinehart as Alyssa believes that there is something evil lurking in the halls of the church and rehabilitation center. The only way to protect her friends is to obtain the one thing that could quite possibly save them. Rinehart’s character may be living in fear but that does not stop her from making a plan.

McCurley as Detective Kimball is a hot head who is in trouble in his own department. Taking on the missing girls’ case as a way to appease the bosses, he starts on the trail of finding them. When Alyssa tells Kimball what she knows, at first, he is leery of what she is saying but then begins to understand and wants to make sure no more girls suffer.

Knight as Sister Ruth makes it clear that all the girls are under her strict care. Of course, under that habit there is a reason for her demeanor. Meadows as Father Peter is all about evasion when asked questions by Kimball. When his story comes full circle, it confirms the madness. Cervantes as Father Michael is quiet and keeps to himself but is always listening to the goings on at the center, hard not to when everything but the secret is out in the open.

Other cast include Michael Gaglio as The Bartender, Alexis Iacono as Nikki, Cerra Jiana as Rosita, Brett Wagner as Lou Boy, Vincent M. Ward as Lt. and Sheri Davis as Jennifer.

THE AMITYVILLE MOON is definetly one way to bring in the spooky season as it has one of the characters no one wants to see on a dark night! It is a constant run when the horror takes place, and no one is safe from it. Alyssa manages to get away but not without thinking of how to help her friends.

Twists, turns and jumps make for popcorn and sofa time with the lights out and a sound bar to make sure you hear every creak and growl. Isn’t that what this season is all about? Getting our blood pumping had to be the intention of writer/director Churchill and Lionsgate made sure it was in time for the blood pumping and howling holiday season.

In the end – it is time to feed the beast!

