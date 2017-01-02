Coming to Blu-ray from writer/director Sang-ho Yeon and Well Go USA Entertainment comes one of the hottest genre of films so prepare to board the “Train to Busan.”

Seok-woo (Gong Yoo) is working hard in the business world of South Korea trying to provide a living for daughter Su-an (Kim Soo-ahn) and his mother. Working becomes so much his focus that he doesn’t make time to even make it to Su-an’s recital. As her birthday approaches, the little girl wants nothing more than to see her mother.

Trying to make amends to Su-an, Seok-woo agrees to take her on the train to Busan to see her mother. Watching the television on the train, he sees that something is happening all around but no one is quite sure what it is. Everyone on the train including Seok-woo will find out horrifyingly fast.

People have become infected with a virus that turns them into flesh eaters and the train isn’t about to get a break from it. A young woman who jumps onto the train trying to get away from a hoard brings the misery aboard.

Now Seok-woo must muster up every ounce of courage if he is to save his daughter. The selfishness he has become accustomed too won’t do in the face of what ever has taken over the train. He begins to work together with the others who also help to protect Su-an to keep the infected at bay long enough to get the train to Busan.

To survive it will take sacrifice and more courage than any of them realized they had!

Yoo as Seok-woo is definitely a man who wants to control every situation around him. From his job to dealing with an ex-wife, he keeps things moving to the beat of his own drum. That all pretty much changes after seeing the first zombie come to life, but then again I think that would change anyone’s attitude.

Kim Soo-ahn as Su-an is adorable, smart, affectionate and not afraid to tell it like it is, even if it happens with tears in her eyes. She is sharp and knows that something is up even before the other passengers. Su-an doesn’t have much to say so trust me when I tell you that when she speaks – listen!

Director Sang-ho Yeon has been seriously busy wearing both hats as writer and director to other films such as “The King of Pigs,” “The Fake” and “Seoul Station” (and you can add producer to the latter as well). In “Train to Busan” I think he has found a creative niche that gave this film serious awesomeness!

Well Go USA Entertainment once again provides the best in action and independent films from the US and around the world. "Train to Busan" has a running time of 118 minutes.

TUBS OF POPCORN: I give “Train to Busan” five tubs of popcorn out of five. I was totally engaged from start to finish (even if I did want to smack Seok-woo a few times). Every character had their own story and it was allowed to play itself out in such a way that I didn’t feel cheated although I might have done an “awwww really??” a time or two but in a good way.

From a couple expecting their first child, a team of baseball players, two lifelong friends, a greedy corporate passenger and more round out a cast that characterize the panic anyone would have on a train. That’s what also makes this film unique, they are in a confined space with limited options and hunger flesh eaters at every turn.

That’s what makes zombie films so awesome is that there are no set rules which means anything is possible. The zombie affects are frakken amazing in their own right. Every scene from inside the train is magnificently done, the hoard’s of zombies piling together to catch a train had my jaw dropping and the fight from car to car was clever in every sense of the word.

I’m sure by now everyone knows I’m a huge fan of the zombie genre and will watch anything with the hungry little buggers. “Train to Busan” is thoroughly cool in that new ideas have been brought into the mix and no one is spared – THAT’S what makes a memorable and talked about zombie film.

The Blu-ray includes Bonus Features of Behind-the-Scenes, That’s a Wrap and Film Trailer along with English language availability. This one hundred and eighteen minute zombie ride is also subtitled.

In the end — this film takes ticket punching to a whole new level!

