Coming to stunning Blu-ray as well as DVD and Digital HD from directors Walt Dohrn, Mike Mitchell and DreamWorks is a sing-song, dance along life of “Trolls.”

Troll Village is a happy place unless you’re an unhappy Bergen! The only way a Bergen can be happy is if they have swallow a troll! The only Bergen who hasn’t experienced happiness is Prince Gristle (Christopher Mintz-Plasse). On his big day all havoc breaks loose when the royal Chef (Christine Baranski) fails to bring the Prince his prize.

That’s because the Trolls have escaped to start a fearless and fun life far away from the Bergens and the Chefs banishment. Led by King Peppy (Jeffrey Tambor), his daughter Poppy (Anna Kendrick) plans a celebration that is filled with fun, decorations, music, singing and dancing — how else would a troll celebrate?

The one troll who isn’t happy about it is Branch (Justin Timberlake) a downer troll who thinks Poppy’s celebration will do nothing but give away their location to the Bergin. But Creek (Russell Brand), DJ Suki (Gwen Stefani), Cooper (Ron Funches), Guy Diamond (Kunal Nayyar), Harper (Quvenzhane Wallis), Satin (Aino Jawo) and Chenille (Caroline Hjelt) are just a few friends who believe in Poppy.

On the outskirts of the Bergen kingdom, the Chef has been searching for the Trolls. The night of the party Branch’s prediction comes true as the party lights are a beacon for the Chef to follow and she kidnaps Poppy’s friends. Determined to get them back she and Branch (after some convincing) head toward the Bergen castle where now King Gristle lives.

There they meet Bridget (Zooey Deschanel), a Bergen who has a secret crush. Poppy decides to help the disheveled servant find love in exchange for freeing her friends. When none of them know is that all their plans may be thwarted by someone they never suspected.

But nothing stops a dancing, singing, positive Troll!

Kendrick as Poppy is delightful, funny, and just so darn cute. Her voice lends to the charming troll with a quickness of wit. Of course I am a Kendrick fan so it doesn’t surprise me that she seriously makes me laugh — a lot – in this film.

Timberlake as Branch, I mean seriously, vocally grumpy, funny, sarcastic, and facial expressions that, even though they are animated, are hilarious. I love that this is something different for Timberlake and I’m sure having a child of his own now makes this more fun than he could have realized.

Mintz-Plasse as King Gristle is a spoiled yet entertaining troll believing a myth that he defines his life by. Deschanel as Bridget is very cute and there is something to be said for colorful troll hair as a man-attractor!

Brand as Creek seems to have made a comfortable life for himself with doing vocals in animation. Winning over hearts in the “Despicable Me” series, he has now landed himself one again with “Trolls.”

Other animated voices are Jeffrey Tambor as King Peppy, John Cleese as King Gristle Sr., James Corden as Biggie, Walt Dohrn, Smidge, Rhys Darby as Bibbly, Meg DeAngelis as Moxie Dewdrop, GloZell Green as Grandma Rosiepuff, Kandee Johnson as Mandy Sparkledust, and Mike Mitchel as Darius.

Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment brings award-winning global product and new entertainment to DVD, Blu-ray, and Digital HD. There amazing collection offers fans an opportunity to expand their own home libraries with the best films. To discover what other titles they have please visit www.fox.com.

DreamWorks Animation brings amazing animated entertainment to films, television specials and series for the young and young at heart audiences around the world. Named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For, DreamWorks Animations has brought iconic and beloved films such as the “Shrek,” “Madagascar,” “Kung Fu Panda” and the “How to Train Your Dragon” series along with “Puss in Boots” and “The Croods.” For more of what they have to offer please visit http://www.dreamworksanimation.com.

TUBS OF POPCORN: I give “Trolls” five tubs of popcorn out of five and it deserves every one of those tubs. This is a fun animated film filled with music, color, a fantastic story, dancing and silliness in mass amounts.

That’s important to me because my granddaughter is a lover of animated films that keep her little toes tapping and she is still dancing! In fact she loves this film so much that “Trolls” will definitely become a mainstay in her every expanding DreamWorks library.

The characters each have their own defined personalities, which is what makes “Trolls” such a winner. There is something relatable for everyone along with all the elements we have come to love in animated films.

The “Trolls” Blu-ray, DVD and Digital HD includes “Party Mode” — Sing, dance and laugh along with the Trolls in this engaging and interactive feature. On Blu-ray you can use your remote control to have fun on-screen moments! “Travel Through Troll Village” — Cloud Guy narrates a fun exploration of Troll Village, “The Potion for Stop-Motion” is a behind-the-scenes and part stop-motion tutorial that explores the process of creating Poppy’s visually stunning scrapbook.

Also included is “Creating Troll Magic” as “Trolls” Production Designer Kendal Cronkhite-Shaindlin leads a kid-friendly exploration of her role as production designer, “Troll 2 Troll” as Poppy and Branch have a friendly debate on important topics such as “Cat vs. Dog”, “Inside the Bunker” with an in-depth exploration of Branch’s “special place” narrated by Cloud Guy and finally Deleted Scenes intros by Director Mike Mitchell and Co-Director Walter Dohrn.

“Trolls” has love, family, friendship, acceptance, dancing, singing, and scrapbooking! The animation is so sharp and defined down to the wisps of troll hair, the fuzz on their felt outfits and the fluffs of their Cloud friend. DreamWorks has absolute set the bar high on every single and tiny detail adding so much visually. All of that gives kids what they love and adults a moment to be a kid again.

This weekend is the perfect time to gather up the kids and the kids at heart to experience everything TROLL!

In the end — find your happy place!

Comments

comments