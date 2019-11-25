Coming to 4K Ultra UHD, Bluray and DVD from SHOUT! Factory, directors Caspar Mazzotti and Paul Phelan is the adventure of a the sea

and a TURTLE ODYSSEY: Bunji’s Big Adventure.

Narrated by Russell Crowe, this is the story of Bunji, a small sea turtle who has popped out of the Australian sand facing the race to the sea. Facing predators who want a small snack, Bunji isn’t finished facing troubles. Once away from the hazards on land, she faces the creatures from the sea!

Learning how to survive, she gets stronger, bigger and smarter in the ways of being a sea turtle. What she has on her side is over 100 million years of DNA flowing through her as easy as she flows through water. An ancient creature, Bunji travels thousands of miles and (insert human jealousy here) sees and experiences some of the most beautiful things to be found in the sea.

When she reaches adulthood, Bunji finds a mate and the cycle that brought her into the sea begins to happen for her. Including the long journey back to the same sandy beach she popped out from. It truly is the circle of life and Bunji has let us join her through it all.

Majestic and beautiful, Bunji is truly a unique creature.

IMAX TURTLE ODYSSEY: Bunji’s Big Adventure joins Shout! Factory’s exising catalog of 4K films that includes the incredible critically acclaimed and award-winning odysseys WE, THE MARINES, JOURNEY TO SPACE, FLIGHT OF THE BUTTERFLIES, THE LAST REEF: Cities Beneath the Sea, NATIONAL PARK ADVENTURES and so many more.

SHOUT! Factory has grown into a tremendous multi-platform media company. Releasing new animated features such as the exquisite Long Way North, and the epic fantasy Beauty And The Beast. Also their own original horror film, Fender Bender gives fans a good scare. For more of what SHOUT Factor has to offer please visit www.shoutfactory.com.

The Special Feature of TURTLE ODYSSEY: Bunji’s Big Adventure is an Interview with Dr. Ian Bell, Senior Conversation Officer.

TURTLE ODYSSEY: Bunji’s Big Adventure is such a wonderful look at a creature that most know so little about. Bunji shares with us the history of her species from sand back to sand. We are witness to her surviving birth and trying to stay away from any other creatures dinner menu. All of this is hard enough but with the encroachment of human kind, they brings a new struggle to her survival. The interesting part of this is that with creature predators it is part of, and forgive me for using the phrase, but circle of life, but human encroachment is something we can and should do something about.

What this film does is gives us all more of a reason to want to do everything possible to help Bunji and her species survive and, more importantly, thrive!

In the end – her epic journey becomes our very own!

