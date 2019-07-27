Coming to Bluray/DVD and currently on Digital from director Kelly Asbury, STX Entertainment and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment are the every so cuddly UGLYDOLLS.

It is another fun filled day in Uglyville and Moxy (Kelly Clarkson) believes it is her day to make it to the big world. Ox (Blake Shelton) tries to tell Moxy that she should be happy where she is but nothing is going to stop her from believing.

That’s when Lucky Bat (Leehom Wang) tries to help Ox but instead gets it a little twisted. Now Moxy believes that she needs to go find her perfect kid in the big world instead of waiting for the big world to come to her.

The group decides that they are going to stay and find help in Mandy (Janelle Monae), a doll who doesn’t believe she fits in either. She decides to help the UglyDolls by changing the way dress so they can get along easier but Lou makes it clear once again that it isn’t going to help.

Moxy, Babo (Gabriel Iglesias), Uglydog (Pitbull) and Wage (Wanda Sykes) find a pipe and the consensus is that it leads to the big world. What they don’t expect is to find the Institute of Perfection for dolls led by Lou (Nick Jonas) who immediately tells the UglyDolls that they basically can’t handle the institute.

Back in Uglyville, Ox realizes that Moxy and her friends are missing and go looking for them. He also discovers the Institute of Perfection but he has a secret of his own that isn’t going to be a secret for long. Lou may be trying to keep the UglyDolls down but when secrets are revealed, nothing will ever be the same.

This group finds their worth in a place that sees them as worthless!

Clarkson as Moxy brings her vocal talents to the character but also a lot of spirit. There is certainly nothing wrong with wanting a kid of her own and Moxy believes that it is her destiny. Patience and happiness go a long way but when the chance presents itself, Clarkson sings and of hope and the possibilities her character longs for.

Shelton as Ox is the leader of Uglyville and he wants everyone who lives there to be happy with who they are. Keeping an eye on Moxy, Ox especially wants her to be happy with where she is and not go looking for anything else.

Wang, Iglesias, Pitbull and Sykes are just the right friends to follow Moxy through the pipe because it is no place to go alone. Their wariness are completely understandable and their humor is absolutely hilarious.

Monae as Mandy is a doll who doesn’t see herself as one of the others at the Institute for Perfection. It doesn’t help that she doesn’t have friends backing her up, that is until the UglyDolls arrived!

Jonas as Lou is a doll unto himself making those around him feel less than they should ever feel. Lending his vocal talents as well, Jonas gets to sing his charming way through the film and when the time comes – reveal the secret between the Institute and Uglyville.

Other cast include Ice-T as Peggy, Emma Roberts as Wedgehead, Jane Lynch as Scanner, Natalie Martinez as Meghan, Stephen Zimpel as Michael, Bebe Rexha as Tuesday, Charli XCX as Kitty, Lizzo as Lydia, and Enrique Santos as Nolan.

The Bonus Features on Bluray and DVD include Sing-Along Edition, Sing-Along Tease – a small taste of the big fun the Sing-Along Edition provides, Fun with the Cast of UGLYDOLLS – watch the cast of UglyDolls play fun games that showcase their unique talents, Making UGLYDOLLS – a closer look at the music behind the film and the talents voice cast that brings these rich characters to life and Theatrical Trailers.

UGLYDOLLS is a lesson on how we treat one another and the words we use. The split between Uglyville and the Institute only further the misunderstanding between them. Moxy is such a lovely character who believes that she has a destiny and discovers that she isn’t the only one who believes that.

This film is colorful, friendly, inviting, funny and toe tapping with the musical numbers. That is what parents want in films they taken their entire family to see. If it all happens to be wrapped up in life lessons then its all the better.

This is a classic underdoll story!

