Coming to Bluray, DVD and Digital from director Andy Serkis, in association with Marvel and Sony Pictures Home Entertainment is the next adventure of VENOM: Let There Be Carnage.

At the St. Estes Home for Unwanted Children, it is 1966 and two young people have fallen in love. Cletus Kasady and Frances Barrison are teens subjected to a miserable existence in the institution. One day Frances tells Cletus that she is being taken away to someplace with people like herself and that sets in motion rage of emotions.

Frances does have an unusual power in that she can manipulate sound and on her way to Ravencroft Institute, she shows what she is capable of! A struggle ensues with Officer Patrick Mulligan and Frances is injured but Mulligan believes she died.

That all happened in the past and now Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) is called to speak with Cletus (Woody Harrelson) who is on death row. Symbiote Venom is thrilled to have the opportunity to get out of the house and believes eating prisoners is an okay thing. Mulligan (Stephen Graham) goes along to see if Cletus has any information about the people he is accused of hurting but gets nothing from Eddie.

During the visit, Eddie notices something in Cletus’ cell only to discover what managed to evade police. All while learning that the love of his life, Anne Weying (Michelle Williams) is engaged to Dr. Dan Lewis (Reid Scott) which Venom is totally upset about. Going back to visit Cletus, Venom gets upset with things that he says and jumps towards the death row inmate. Cletus responds by biting Eddie and instantly feels differently.

On the way home, Venom becomes upset with Eddie and the insults start to fly, so much so that Venom literally leaves Eddie. While Cletus is being executed, something happens, and a creature destroys everything in its path. Feeling powerful, the first thing Cletus does is name his ‘other’ Carnage and rescues his love Frances (Naomie Harris).

But they both have a vendetta and revenge is going to sweep through town and Venom has to be found to make it all stop!

Hardy as Eddie is ever present and bounces off Venom like insane ping pong ball. It can be difficult to get the upper hand when playing alongside a symbiote, but Hardy is back and manages to get in his one liners and parental tips. It is clear that this time the show is all about Venom and Carnage so Hardy lets them take the lead and he follows along.

Harrelson as Cletus a bone to pick with Eddie but gets something better in return. Getting a chance to release Carnage is a dream come true for this character who does not quite have all his beans in one basket. Harrelson does give us Cletus’ total devotion and love for Frances, just in what the medical community might call ‘unhealthy’ ways.

Harris as Frances is equally devoted to Cletus and when she sees him again, he has a little something else to bring into the relationship. Graham as Mulligan has his own demons to deal with and it all has to do with Frances. The twist is another added bonus to the story.

Williams is back as Anne with a surprise for Eddie but the surprise may be on her when Venom asks a favor! Scott rides in as Dr. Dan and gets an opportunity to experience a bit of Eddie and Anne’s world before he came along.

Other cast includes Sian Webber as Camille Pazzo, Scroobius Pip as Siegfried and Peggy Lu as Mrs. Chen.

VENOM: Let There Be Carnage is exactly that – a wild ride between two people who have symbiotes piggybacking onto their lives. Both are hostile and both want one thing, to create as much havoc as humanly possible. Vemon may have thought he was the toughest alien in town, but Carnage gives him a run for his chocolate.

We have to talk about Venom for a moment, he is so insanely crazy that it is almost like listening to a parent and a pre-teen going at it constantly. Vemon throws fits and thinks he knows everything while Eddie tries to steer him away from trouble, and it does not always work. I have to say that between Vemon and Deadpool – that would be a match I would pay serious money to see.

Vemon’s thought process is hilarious and it does make the film so much more enjoyable so here’s to you, you crazy fit throwing alien infection – well done!

In the end – let there be carnage!

