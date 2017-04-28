Based on the beloved bestselling novel by W. Bruce Cameron, “A Dog’s Purpose,” from director Lasse Hallstrom, shares the soulful and surprising story of one devoted dog voiced by Josh Gad from Frozen and Angry Birds, who finds meaning of his own existence through the life of the humans he teaches to laugh and love.

An uplifting and inspirational look at life through the eyes of man’s best friend warms hearts this spring when “A Dog’s Purpose” arrives on Digital HD and on Blu-ray Combo Pack, DVD and On Demand on May 2 from Amblin Entertainment and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

An empathetic and relatable drama, this sentimental film takes viewers on a powerful journey to experience the relationship between dogs and their owner – to love, protect, comfort and always find a way back home. “A Dog’s Purpose” on Bluray, DVD and Digital HD includes deleted scenes, outtakes, a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film and more!

For your chance at the prize pack go to http://moviemaven.homestead.com and find out how to make that happen for your family and four legged friend!

