In 1939 Poland, working wife and mother Antonina Żabińska (portrayed by Chastain) became a hero to hundreds. Antonina and her husband Jan (Johan Heldenbergh) care for animals at the Warsaw Zoo and have raised a family in an idyllic existence.

Their world is overturned when the country is invaded by the Germans and they are forced to report to the Reich’s newly appointed zoologist (Brühl). To fight back on their own terms, the Żabińskis risk everything by covertly working with the Resistance and using the zoo’s hidden passages to safeguard human life.

Based on the true story told in The New York Times best seller by Diane Ackerman, the critically acclaimed and heart-pounding WWII drama “The Zookeeper’s Wife” debuts on Digital HD on June 20 and on Blu-ray™, DVD and On Demand on July 4. Directed by Niki Caro (“North Country”) from a screenplay adaptation by Angela Workman (“Snow Flower and the Secret Fan”), the film stars two-time Academy Award nominee Jessica Chastain (“The Help”), Johan Heldenbergh (“The Broken Circle Breakdown”), Michael McElhatton (“Game of Thrones”) and Golden Globe Award nominee Daniel Brühl (“Rush”).

Focus Features’ “The Zookeeper’s Wife” on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital HD comes packed with exclusive bonus content including deleted scenes as well as a special behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film and captivating interviews with the real-life Żabiński family.

