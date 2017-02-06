We absolutely love – well love! February is here, so we are taking this opportunity to do everything possible to make Valentine’s Day something unique and special.

Coming to Digital HD on Jan. 31 and DVD Feb. 7 is the film “Two Lovers and A Bear.” Starring Dane DeHaan (“The Amazing Spider-Man 2”, “Valerian”) and Tatiana Maslany (Emmy Winner – Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series – “Orphan Black”), the film is a dark, romantic story about two people living in a small village near the North Pole. This is a tale of their love that that will leave you feeling bittersweet.

To give a sweeter vibe, we have a Valentine’s Day Bear Basket as a giveaway that includes a few items that are cute, warm and therapeutic for your passionate loving movie night-in! The film is released around the same time as Dane DeHaan’s birthday and we are sure he would want our winner to get some lovin’ with this package for Valentine’s Day!

Go to http://moviemaven.homestead.com and find out how you can be our lovely winner!

