Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther,” the highly celebrated story of T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), a young African prince who takes on the mantle of king and superhero, has thrilled and inspired generations of moviegoers around the globe. Now, fans can bring home the phenomenon, packed with light-hearted fun, pulse-pounding action and a powerful message, and watch it over and over again, digitally in HD and 4K Ultra HD and Movies Anywhere on May 8.

Want your chance to win a free digital download? Answer this question:

There are two Oscar winners featured in the blockbuster movie”Black Panther,” please name them and the movie that won them their Oscar.

Email me at veteranfashionista@gmail.com for your chance to win your free digital download. The contest ends at 5 p.m. Monday, May 14. All winners will be drawn randomly from all email entries. You will only be notified if you’ve won. Only one winner per house, every 60 days will be considered. Contest only available to residents of the United States.

