By Jackie Tacke | May 9, 2018
Giveaways

Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther,” the highly celebrated story of T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), a young African prince who takes on the mantle of king and superhero, has thrilled and inspired generations of moviegoers around the globe. Now, fans can bring home the phenomenon, packed with light-hearted fun, pulse-pounding action and a powerful message, and watch it over and over again, digitally in HD and 4K Ultra HD and Movies Anywhere on May 8.

Want your chance to win a free digital download? Answer this question:

There are two Oscar winners featured in the blockbuster movie”Black Panther,” please name them and the movie that won them their Oscar.

Email me at veteranfashionista@gmail.com for your chance to win your free digital download. The contest ends at 5 p.m. Monday, May 14. All winners will be drawn randomly from all email entries. You will only be notified if you’ve won. Only one winner per house, every 60 days will be considered. Contest only available to residents of the United States.

Comments

comments

Recommend to friends
  • gplus
  • pinterest

About the Author

Jackie Tacke

Jacquelyn Tacke is a proud Navy veteran. She has represented designers from “Project Runway,” “Project Runway All Stars,” “All On The Line,” etc. Some of those designers’ lines were sold in Dillard’s, Lane Bryant, the Smithsonian museum, as well as a variety of boutiques across the U.S. She has produced celebrity fashion shows all across the country and abroad. She was also a guest speaker for FIDM (Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising) in San Diego and is a member of Fashion Group International.

Follow me on Twitter @VetFashionista for your chance to win great prizes!