By Jackie Tacke | February 9, 2018
Giveaways

Marvel Studios will be releasing “Thor: Ragnarok,” the God of Thunder’s third installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, electrifying both audiences and critics alike reaching more than $845 million at the global box office. Now the colorful cosmic adventure, loaded with action, humor, drama and spectacle, bursts into homes digitally in HD and 4K Ultra HD on Feb. 20.

Want your own copy? Answer this question: “Thor: Ragnarok” has an amazing cast full of incredible actors, which one of them was once rumored as a consideration for the role of James Bond?

Email your answer to me at veteranfashionista@gmail.com for your chance to win your free digital download. The contest ends at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Feb 21. All winners will be drawn randomly from all email entries. You will only be notified if you’ve won. Only one winner per house, every 60 days will be considered. Contest only available to residents of the United States.

Comments

comments

Recommend to friends
  • gplus
  • pinterest

About the Author

Jackie Tacke

Jacquelyn Tacke is a proud Navy veteran. She has represented designers from “Project Runway,” “Project Runway All Stars,” “All On The Line,” etc. Some of those designers’ lines were sold in Dillard’s, Lane Bryant, the Smithsonian museum, as well as a variety of boutiques across the U.S. She has produced celebrity fashion shows all across the country and abroad. She was also a guest speaker for FIDM (Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising) in San Diego and is a member of Fashion Group International.

Follow me on Twitter @VetFashionista for your chance to win great prizes!