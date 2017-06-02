By Jeri Jacquin and Vincent Munn

Diana, princess of the Amazons, is a trained lethal warrior, blessed by the gods and raised on an island of women. When an American spy crashes on their island of Themyscira and tells of a great conflict in the outside world, she seeks to travel with him into the heart of the conflict — convinced she can end the threat.

Through her journey, she will see the dark side of man while discovering her full power and destiny. Warner Brothers and DC comics have found the bright light in their dark cinematic universe. “Wonder Woman” is a film with heart, humor and, forgive the pun, wonder.

Gal Gadot reprises her role of Diana, first introduced in “Batman v. Superman,” a highlight of that film. Carrying the film she imbues it with charm, beauty and heroism. Were I a young girl, this is absolutely my hero. The core of the character is there as her motives for what she does.

Chris Pine is solid in his role of Steve Trevor. While he is the male lead, he never steals the spotlight and supports his lead in the best way. Connie Nielsen, Danny Huston and Robin Wright round out your main cast, each filling their role with full talent and commitment. Sometimes a little beyond what is necessary.

While the villains are there, much like most Marvel antagonists, they lack the bite you want. The spectacle of the film is there as well. This is a comic book film and feels like one, but at no time does it ever wink at its audience.

Coming out at this time in history, amidst all the politic unrest, “Wonder Woman” will stand out as a beacon to women. This is a strong character and is not pandered to. A personal stand out moment is the crossing of No Man’s Land. You’ll know it when you see it. Absolutely beautiful. “I will fight for those who cannot fight for themselves.”

Fully enjoyable, while at times feeling its length, the only real issue is that you could shave a close 15 minutes and probably have a tighter, better film. That being said, this is a lot of fun, a lot of eye candy and worth a second viewing.

