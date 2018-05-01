‘A Thousand Splendid Suns’ debuts at the Old Globe

As it is year-round at The Old Globe, as one show ends another is about to begin. This is the time of year where there are at any given time three shows in some stage of production.

The Old Globe has a national reputation for turning out critically acclaimed show’s one after the other 15 times a year. For May, The Old Globe is staging the Southern California debut of “A Thousand Splendid Suns,” Ursula Rani Sarma’s sweeping and deeply moving theatrical production based on the best-selling book by Khaled Hosseini (“The Kite Runner”) and directed by Carey Perloff.

Don’t miss this powerful and epic production! “A Thousand Splendid Suns” is set in the war-torn neighborhoods of 1990s Kabul. When battle upends her family, the beautiful Laila must seek shelter, first in the home and then in the arms of her older neighbor. Soon she forges an extraordinary and unlikely friendship with Mariam, her new husband’s first wife. Summoning the strength to defy a tyrannical society, the two women seek the hope and promise of a better future.

“A Thousand Splendid Suns” will run May 12 through June 17 on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage, Old Globe Theatre, Conrad Prebys Theatre Center. Tickets for “A Thousand Splendid Suns” start at $30.00 and are on sale to the general public now. Tickets can be purchased online at www.TheOldGlobe.org, by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE (234-5623) or by visiting the box office at 1363 Old Globe Way in Balboa Park. Discounts are available for full-time students, patrons 29 years of age and under, seniors, military members and groups of 10 or more.

There will be several additional events taking place during the run of “A Thousand Splendid Suns,” these events include:

VICKI AND CARL ZEIGER INSIGHTS SEMINAR: Tuesday, May 15 at 5:30 p.m. An opportunity to closely connect with productions both onstage and backstage. A panel selected from the artistic company of each show (playwrights, actors, directors, designers and/or technicians) engages patrons in an informal and illuminating presentation of ideas and insights to enhance the theater-going experience. Reception at 5 p.m. FREE.

A THOUSAND SPLENDID SUNS: AFGHANISTAN THEN AND NOW: Friday, May 18, at 6:30 p.m. Afghan cultural consultant Humaira Ghilzai, who worked on the original production of “A Thousand Splendid Suns” with authors Khaled Hosseini and Ursula Rani Sarma, will discuss the development and creation of the play. Ghilzai will also talk about the history of Afghanistan in the time period of the novel and play. FREE.

SUBJECT MATTERS: Saturday, May 19, following the 2 p.m. matinee. Afghan cultural consultant Humaira Ghilzai joins audiences for a brief, illuminating post-show discussion to talk about the history and culture of Afghanistan. Subject Matters will ignite discussion, bring the play’s concerns into sharp focus, and encourage you to think beyond the stage! FREE.

POST-SHOW FORUMS: Tuesdays, May 22 and 29, and Wednesday, June 6. Join us after the show for an informal and enlightening question-and-answer session with cast, crew and/or Globe staff members. Get the inside story on creating a character and putting together a professional production. FREE.

CELEBRATING SISTER CITIES: SAN DIEGO AND JALABAD: Monday, June 11 at 6:30 p.m. This free evening discussion will focus on the work of the San Diego Jalalabad Sister Cities Foundation. The evening will culminate with a Skype video conference call with a group of Afghan women participating in a program in which they learn English and technological skills. Globe audience members will have the chance to hear about their daily lives, ask questions, and participate in conversation. FREE.

Comments

comments