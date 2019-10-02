Coming to theatres this Friday from writer/director Jill Culton, Todd Wilderman and DreamWorks Animation comes the story of loss, love and friendship with ABOMINABLE.

Yi (Chloe Bennet) is a young girl with big dreams. After the loss of her violinist father, all Yi wants to do is take a special trip on her own. Worried is Grandmother Nai Nai (Tsai Chin) and Mom (Michelle Wong) who notice

that Yi is constantly disappearing all day. Also noticing is young Peng (Albert Tsai) but all he wants is to be a famous basketball player while brother Jin (Tenzing Trainor) is into shoes, perfect hair and social media. All Yi wants

to do is work hard, save money and spend time up on the roof.

What she doesn’t expect is to find an injured Yeti in her special place! Figuring out that the helicopters flying over the city are looking for the Yeti, Yi deciphers that he is only wanting to get home. Looking for him is Mr. Burnish (Eddie Izzard)

who plans to showcase the Yeti and Dr. Zara (Sarah Paulson) who wants to save the species. Peng and Jin discover what Yi has been hiding and alert Burnishs’ henchmen starting a chase through the city.

Finding a way out of the city unnoticed, Yi names her new furry friend Everest and is joined by a thrilled Peng and a begrudging Jin. Their journey on foot is long as they make their way to Mt. Everest believed to be his home.

On their way Yi and Jin become reacquainted while Peng and Everest are having the time of their lives. Unfortunately they are being followed by Burnish and Dr. Zara which brings about a made chase.

That doesn’t stop Yi, Jin, and Peng from their goal – get to the bridge that leads Everest home!

Bennet as Yi is a young girl trying to fill a space in her life by staying busy and trying to find what will bring her joy again. Playing the violin brings her closer to the father she misses dearly. Finding Everest, although frightening

in the beginning, starts to understand and care deeply for his life. Wong as Yi’s Mother can feel the distancing and doesn’t know how to help her daughter. The winner here is Nai Nai, she is straight forward, has the most hilarious answers and makes awesome looking pork buns (which would make the Kung Fu Panda drool).

Trainor as Jin is a young man who is doing exactly what it seems all young people are doing. Making sure the shoes and hair are perfect and his social media likes are on point. He doesn’t have time for his brother and he

pretends not to notice how Yi is behaving. Tsai as Peng is absolutely hilarious! He is forgiving of those who ignore him, he is fun and has big dreams and a perfect playmate for Everest.

Paulson as Dr. Zara is on the run trying to find Everest before he disappears back into the mountains. She has an agenda and won’t stop until she gets the Yeti back where she thinks he belongs. Izzard as Burnish was an

explorer in his younger days and finding Everest is the highlight of his life. He isn’t about to back down and brings out every piece of technology he has to find the Yeti.

DreamWorks has done it again with ABOMINABLE with a storyline that is charming, characters that are relatable and a Yeti that has a big personality to make his size. Now that being said, I can tell that there is a little bit of HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON in here. Everest has Toothless’ eyes and charm which is why he is going to be a winner. I don’t mind that Everest looks like Toothless because I am a huge fan (check out my desk if you don’t believe me and you’ll find a few Toothless items)

ABOMINABLE is filled with everyone we have come to love about animated films in the past few years. The story is endearing, the characters are embraceable and, in the case of Everest, huggable with a film full of ‘awwwwwww’s. The animation is brilliantly colorful and the music, especially the violin piece, is so lovely.

It is a beautiful film filled with themes of family, friendships, loyalty and remembering that doing the right thing means going all in to make that right thing happen. The friendship between Yi and Everest is so meaningful. The friendship between Everest and Peng had me laughing so much and shows everyone the power of fun in a life that seems so serious.

This is the film that deserves a family outing including popcorn, red vines and a bit of a cuddle during the film. It is a family film that reaches every age group and goes straight to the heart and tear ducts. What’s more, everyone is going to want an Everest of their own – I wouldn’t mind it!

In the end – find your way home!

