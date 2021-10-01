Jeri Jacquin

Coming from directors Greg Tiernan, Conrad Vernon, Laura Brousseau and MGM is the return of the most beloved characters with THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2.

Gomez (Oscar Isaac) and Morticia (Charlize Theron) have noticed that Wednesday (Chloe Grace Moretz) seems more out of sorts than usual. Upset that her parents are so supportive and that winners are never truly winners, Wednesday just want find her proper level of miserable.

Knocking on their door one afternoon is a man named Rupert (Wallace Shawn) who informs the Addams that there might have been a mix up at the hospital when their daughter was born. Uncle Fester (Nick Kroll) admits that there might have been an issue that night but Gomez and Morticia see it as ridiculousness.

To bring the family back together, Gomez decides it is time for a family vacation! Packing up the family along with Pugsley (Javon Walton) and Lurch (Conrad Vernon), they go across country together. But nothing is making Wednesday happy until she sees Rupert again and discovers that it is scientist Cyrus Strange (Bill Hader) who wants to join forces with her.

When she disappears, Gomez, Morticia and the family decide that no one takes an Addams without a fight!

Issac as the animated Gomez is loving, charming and clearly is the ultimate unusual family man. He clearly loves his wife and the family they have and wants to show them, but Wednesday is the one who puts limits on affection. Theron as Morticia is an equally loving wife and mother and tries her best to give Wednesday a wide berth to be herself. What neither parent realizes is that Wednesday does not know who ‘herself’ is.

Moretz as Wednesday gives us her usual teenage angst but with a bit of unique sass as an added bonus. When not trying to find new ways to destroy her brother, Wednesday wants to be unusually and uniquely more than any Addams ever has been before. Walton as Pugsley is starting to wonder why girls are not flocking around him, I mean being a dashing Addams and all right? This kid obviously loves his sister because he just lets her get out her angst on him.

Hader as Strange has an evil plan (and leave it to Hader to give voice to it) and he does not care about the consequences or the family that is being hurt. Strange is thinking money and power when all Wednesday is thinking is creativity and intelligence – these two are about to clash.

Shout out to Vernon as the grumbly Lurch, Shawn as Rupert, Snoop Dogg as Cousin Itt and Ms. Midler as Grandmama Addams!

THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2 is a continuation of Wednesdays struggles to find herself in the Addams clan. Gomez and Morticia are such doting parents with their own styles. Gomez wants to give hugs and Morticia wants to give space but neither of these methods are working. It does not help that Rupert knocking on the door with his story does not help in the slightest.

The family adventure is filled with laughs, adventure, color and Uncle Fester going through his own, well let us say unique changes. The one thing about the Addams Family which has made fans come back again and again is that eventually you see past their visual differences and start to see that they are genuine, loving and a family.

They never make excuses for who they are and their love of people. Finding ‘us’ a bit unusual as well, it does not stop them from embracing it and they do not hold grudges when things go against them. That being said, each of the Addams will protect the other with every fiber of their being and that, my friends makes them so very special and, to be honest – I would hang with them anytime!

In the end – a sequel, how original.

