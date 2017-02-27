America’s Finest now a ‘Coast Guard City’

The city of San Diego was officially designated as a Coast Guard City on Feb. 23 during a ceremony at Coast Guard Sector San Diego.

Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Paul Zukunft bestowed this honor to San Diego with approval from Congress. The designation is predicated on San Diego’s ability to erect monuments to the Coast Guard, organize civic celebrations and offer special recognition and support U.S. Coast Guard morale, welfare and recreational initiatives.

“Make no mistake our partnership with this community has been an enduring one, and it will endure for centuries to come,” Zukunft said.

The very nature of the Coast Guard’s mission creates a need for understanding between the Coast Guard and the local community. Coast Guard commands seek to develop the kinds of relationships that enable unit commanders to sense public attitudes and interests.

During the ceremony, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, presented keys to the city to Zukunft and Capt. Joseph Buzzella, commander, Sector San Diego.

“It’s no secret that we are so very, very proud of our military heritage here in San Diego,” Faulconer said. “With this designation we now have the opportunity to shine a light on the hardworking men and women who have dedicated their life to making a career and serving our country in the United States Coast Guard.”

Making Coast Guard members and their families’ feel at home in their home away from home is an invaluable contribution to morale and service excellence. The Coast Guard is pleased to recognize Coast Guard Cities — those cities that have extended so many considerations to the Coast Guard family.

Because of San Diego’s proximity to the international border and the amount of commerce that passes through its ports on a daily basis, the Coast Guard’s role in San Diego is inherently magnified.

“In San Diego, our ports and our border are economic engines for our region and the Coast Guard helps us ensure that both run smoothly,” said U.S. Rep. Scott Peters of the 52nd District of California.

The Coast Guard footprint in San Diego includes the Coast Guard Pacific Tactical Law Enforcement Team, Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team 91109, Sector San Diego and its tenant commands, as well as numerous personnel in supporting roles throughout other service units in the region.

