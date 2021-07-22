The Chase (US Marshals Book 2)

Lisa Harris

Revell Pub

July 6th, 2021

The Chase by Lisa Harris is an excellent read. The story doesn’t have quite as much action and suspense as in the first book, The Escape, but readers will be intrigued by understanding the personal dynamics. Both main characters must handle grief and navigate evolving personal relationships.

US Marshal Madison James may not be sure who shot her three months ago, but she does know one thing–it’s time to get back out into the field. When her partner, Jonas Quinn, receives a message that a federal warrant just came in on a man connected to a string of bank robberies, Madison jumps at the chance to get back to work. What she and Jonas find is a bank robbery in progress that’s gone wrong.



For these bank robbers, it’s never been just about the money. It’s about taking risks and adrenaline rushes. The bank robbers are all about the thrill and not just the money. When the Marshals back the robbers into a corner, all their plans start to spin out of control, making them even more dangerous. When the suspects escape, Madison and Jonas must hunt them down. What ensues is a “chase” against the clock. The perpetrators must be caught and brought to justice before more people are harmed.

“I looked up interviews and hostage negotiations. I was interested in their psychology. The bank robbers in the story are thrill seekers, looking to see how much they could get away with. They are risk takers who thought they were invincible and enjoyed the adrenaline rush. It was like a game to them.”

While the relationship between Madison and Jonas was secondary in the first book, The Escape, in this book it is center stage. Both are struggling with their past loves. Each had to deal with a loved one either dying or harmed. Although Madison and Jonas work well together, both have some emotional baggage to work through. They are dealing with and must overcome tragedy, grief, unresolved guilt, the fear of losing someone else, and learning how to move on. The other human element is how Madison, and her sister are handling their father’s battle with Alzheimer, another robber in the story.

“For each book in the series, I wanted to highlight the skills of the US Marshals. In this book there is the story of the bank robbers. I also wanted to spread the relationship out. Readers will find out more about their past relationships, which have left Madison and Jonas in a middle place. I think that is more realistic.”

This novel delves into dynamic relationships, personal struggles, and a bit of romance. The overriding arc throughout the series will be resolved in the next book, the last one of the series. Meanwhile, Madison’s courage, selflessness, and her love of her family along with Jonas’s bravery will keep readers occupied until the next book comes out.

