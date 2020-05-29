Marshmallow Malice (Amish Candy Show Mystery Book 5)

Amanda Flower

May 26th, 2016

Kensington Pub.

Marshmallow Malice by Amanda Flower is another winner. As with all books in this series there are wonderful characters, a charming small-town setting, and a sense of community/family. Her mixture of murder and humor allows for a very fun read.

“I always want to put some things about Amish culture in my books. For example, They do not vote. A librarian told me once, during a ride along, that some did vote for the school board. The Amish send their children to public school until 4th or 5th grade. I heard that some politicians are trying to woo the Amish into voting. I am watching this story since it would be a shift in Amish culture. The other piece I put in the book is how Amish men will not touch women they are unrelated to. They would not even shake hands. It is primarily done for respect to a husband. But this might not be a problem anymore since the pandemic have caused us to stay apart.”

This novel ties up loose ends with the marriage of Juliet Brody and Reverend Brook as well as the backstory on the Reverend. Everyone in the town is excited about attending the wedding, even Bailey King the candy shop owner and Julia’s good friend, although she is struggling trying to fulfill her bridesmaid duties. She must wear a dress that makes her look like a cupcake or a cotton candy machine. To make matters worse, the marshmallow-frosted wedding cake could easily become a gooey disaster. But the frosting falls off the cake after someone drunk crashes the wedding. The next day she is found dead, murdered, on the Church’s steps. Bailey and her best friend Cass, decide to do their own investigation, much to the dismay of her sheriff’s deputy boyfriend, who has his own problems having to deal with his ex-girlfriend’s return.

The characters are always an enjoyment to read about, including Bailey, who is loyal, caring, hardworking, and independent. Her friend Cass is feisty, and can be described as a typical New Yorker. The secondary characters keep the story entertaining from Jethro the pig to Puff the rabbit.

This cozy mystery series is one that readers should have on their radar. From the characters banter that will make people laughing to the suspenseful plot, this story is a wonderful read.

