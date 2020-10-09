Trump: America First

Corey R. Lewandowski and David N. Bossie

Center Street

Sept 29th, 2020

Trump: America First by Corey R. Lewandowski and David N. Bossie is the third book in their Trump series. It gives the reader a firsthand and inside account of the Trump administration’s battle for the soul of America. The most critical part of the book is when it makes a case for electing Donald Trump to a second term. American Thinker had the privilege of speaking with Corey Lewandowski.

The book devotes a whole chapter on Joe Biden. Corey Lewandowski was asked if President Trump will hopefully focus more on the policies of Vice-President Biden in the possible second and third debates. Does Corey think the President will emphasize how Biden wants to eliminate charter schools, appoint AOC as his climate czar, waffle on fracking, and appoint Beto as his Second Amendment Czar? Corey told American Thinker, “These issues will resurface again. There is also the need to emphasize that Biden refuses to answer if he agrees with the packing of the Supreme Court. Regarding the list for Supreme Court Justices, Biden was supposed to release it in June, and it is now October. He will never release it before the election, and the press never pressures him. Also, Biden said at the first debate he was the leader of the Democratic Party, but when asked why he did not call the Oregon/Seattle Governor and Mayor to get out the National Guard he answered, ‘I am not an elected official.’ This is not leading.”

Since the second Presidential debate is possibly in Miami Florida, will the President point out Joe Biden’s comments? He compared Donald Trump to German Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels and accused the President of “embracing dictators around the world” saying “He’s more Castro (Fidel) than Churchill.”

Also, Lewandowski has a chapter on China. “The President has held China accountable for the seven deadly sins. This was outlined in our book as we spoke of their currency manipulation, flooding our markets, and property theft. People should understand China is not our friend. Prior to Donald Trump becoming President, every politician has cozied up to China.”

When Biden referred to only President Trump’s rich friends getting a benefit from the Corona Virus relief bill why didn’t the President respond forcibly? “He understands that small business owners are hurting. So are wage earners who are unable to make a living because of the Democratic Governor’s policies. Recently, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled that the Governor’s policies are unconstitutional and illegal. But Biden has said he will listen to unelected bureaucrats to decide when and how long this country will be closed for.”

He concluded, “This book is about President Trump’s success. It shows how the President put Americans first. Joe Biden had 47 years to fix America’s problems and has failed. What makes anyone think that he could fix the problems in the next four years? People have to decide what direction this country should go in. Leaders lead and Donald Trump is a leader.” This is one of the most critical Presidential elections. Americans need to decide what issues are important to them and as Corey said, “put aside the President’s rhetoric and look at his record.”

Comments

comments