He’s back! Coming Exclusively to Amazon Prime Video from director Jason Woliner is another chapter in this journalist’s life with BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM.

Borat Sagdiyev (Sasha Baron Cohen) has been spending a little time in prison in Kazakhstan since his last trip to the United States. After losing his home, livestock and sons, all he has left is his non-male daughter Tutar (Maria Bakalova). Now, the leader is asking Borat to once again go to America and offer a monkey to bribe Donald Trump to gain favor.

Arriving, Borat waits for the arrival of the monkey only to find that daughter Tutar is in the crate. Realizing he’ll be killed because of the failed mission; he offers up his daughter as an alternative gift.

Getting a phone and attempting to make over daughter Tutar to make her more appealing, his mission is to find Vice President Mike Pence and give him the gift. When the plan runs into a problem, they go through the rolodex of Trump men to find someone closer to him. Borat chooses someone very close to Trump – Rudy Giuliani.

With that choice comes more changes for Tutar but when Borat leaves her with a babysitter, she gets a lesson in what her father has taught her and what is true in the world. That is when Tutar decides she is going to go out into the world and become a journalist without her father and she starts by getting an interview with – Rudy Giuliani.

Feeling a bit of never-before-felt emotion, he now realizes that he does not want his daughter to follow the rules of Kazakstan and be happy. Now, Tutar is in a room with Giuliani and Borat breaks in to let her know that she does not need to be a gift to anyone.

They are definetly sheered from the same sheep!

Cohen as Borat puts on the suit once again and find the people who set our teeth on edge yet make us laugh at the same time. Pushing the limits as Cohen has always tended to do, he meets the most unusual people (and I am not sure that is a good thing but can’t be judgmental about it right? RIGHT?) who guide him on a path of chaos. Nice to see he has not lost his sense of twisted humor because gawd knows we all could use a bit of that right now.

Bakalova as Tutar is the young woman who believes everything her father, and the book, says. Once she gets to meet Jeanise, well, Borat is in for rebellion like he is never seen before. Bakalova is funny, charming, sweet and does some things that are going to give me nightmares for a little while but nothing traumatic. If I can sit through slasher films, I cannot complain. I mean I could but…

BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan is going to send anyone who watches it into different types of tizzy. There are going to be those that are completely outraged (which is going to be kind of fun to read about), those that just can’t take that kind of humor (which is going to be kind of fun to read about) and those who take it all in whether they are outraged, grossed out, tripped up, and filled with uncomfortable laughter that turns into fall on the floor teary eyed laughs.

I tend to be the later since I am all for any kind of crazy right now as most people are. Cohen just lets Borat loose and the mayhem ensues quickly. Do we really expect anything less? Of course, I am very vague in my description of the film because I want each and every jaw drop, I had to be experienced freely. Why should I be the only one?

From creating songs for a Trump rally to going to a southern cotillion which, to be fair, I have always loved, Cohen checks in on anyone who will be offended by Borat. That being said, I think his time with the fax-man is hilarious. Seriously, who would send faxes like that and not stop to question it? Sweet guy though!

Now, there is a lot of talk about the scene where Tutar interviews Rudy Giuliani and, it must be said, it is so disturbing on the part of this supposed pillar of the political and legal community. From the moment Tutar sits down I am almost immediately creeped out. However, it is what happened after the interview that has my head spinning. Once more see it I think Giuliani has got some serious explaining to do and I’ll be listening.

BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM is not going to be for everyone and its going to definetly be zoom-meeting conversation. It would be even more hilarious if it weren’t so sadly apparent that this country needs to find itself again because the people in it have become so horribly lost.

Okay, blubbering over our ‘oh poor is us’, the film has some fantastic moments and right now I’m pretty okay with having a few fantastic moments.

In the end – a legend returns!

