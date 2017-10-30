Breeder’s and Beer!

San Diego

There are two notable events this month. On Nov. 3 and 4, the Del Mar Racetrack hosts the Breeder’s Cup, the Super Bowl of horse racing. This two-day event features 13 races with more than $28 million in purses and awards. Launched in 1984, it marks the unofficial end of the thoroughbred racing season and has often been a major factor in determining the “Horse of the Year.” Information can be found at www.BreedersCup.com.

For its ninth year, San Diego Beer Week, sponsored by the San Diego Brewers Guild, celebrates its 100 plus local craft breweries. More than 500 events are scheduled for 10 days beginning Nov. 3. San Diego lays claim to the title, “Capital of the Craft.” For more, go to www.sdbeer.com.

The “Capital of Craft” assertion is well-founded. WalletHub recently reported the following relating to the per capita “Foodie-Friendliness of San Diego,” vis-a-vis other cities in the USA:

1st. – Craft Breweries & Wineries

1st. – Affordability & Accessibility of Highly Rated Restaurants

6th. – Coffee & Tea Shops

15th. – Gourmet Specialty Food Stores

Are you really going to Palm Springs?

Here’s an observation: Palm Springs has become a generic name like Kleenex or Coke. OK, it’s an exciting destination in the desert, however, Greater Palm Springs is actually made up of nine cities: Palm Springs, Palm Desert, Rancho Mirage, Desert Hot Springs, Indian Wells, La Quinta, Indio and Coachella. For information on all the locales, go to www.VisitGreaterPalmSprings.com or www.VisitPalmSprings.com.

For me, the area’s premier attraction is the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway. Starting from the Coachella Valley floor, it rotates and glides 2.5 miles up to Mountain Station on Mt San Jacinto (elevation 5,516 feet). So, when will the first snow fall? The annual snow guessing event is ready for your prediction. There are prizes for the first 10 correct entries. Send your “forecast” via postcard only to Snow Guessing Contest, 1 Tram Way, Palm Springs, CA 92262. For more information, contest rules, etc., logon to www.pstramway.com/special-events.

